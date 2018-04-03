EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing

LEINSTER WILL TAKE on Scarlets in the Champions Cup semi-final on Saturday 21 April, with Munster’s fate down for decision the following day in Bordeaux.

The two Irish provinces earned places in the final four over the weekend by knocking out the last two winners of the tournament in punishing matches on home turf.

Tadhg Beirne has become a star since leaving Leinster for Scarlets. Source: Byran Keane/INPHO

Munster knew before meeting and beating Toulon that they would be in France whoever emerged from Clermont v Racing, with Bordeaux’s Stade Chaban Delmas the allotted venue in the case of a Racing win.

Prodigal son Donnacha Ryan stands between Munster and the Champions Cup final. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

As expected, the Sunday afternoon TV market favoured by French broadcasters will be filled by Racing v Munster (kick-off 16.15 local time).

Scarlets’ trip to Dublin, where they defeated both Leinster and Munster on their way to the Pro12 title last season, will have a 15.30 Saturday kick-off at the Aviva Stadium.

Champions Cup semi-finals 2018

21 April: Leinster v Scarlets, Sky Sports, kick-off 15.30

22 April: Racing 92 v Munster, BT Sport, kick-off 16.15 (local)