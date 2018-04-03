Leinster hope to have Larmour and Conan in full training before Scarlets semi-final clash

Conan in action against Scarlets when the sides deadlocked eachother to a 10 -10 draw last month.

Conan in action against Scarlets when the sides deadlocked eachother to a 10 -10 draw last month.

LEINSTER NUMBER EIGHT Jack Conan isn’t expected to see any Pro14 game-time, before the Champions Cup semi-final, though the province hope to have him in full training before the 21 April clash with Scarlets.

The 25-year-old Ireland international suffered a knee injury during Leinster’s loss to the Ospreys and so missed out on Sunday’s dominant Champions Cup quarter-final win over Saracens as Jordi Murphy instead filled the number eight jersey.

The versatile Ulster-bound back row could be required in that role again for the semi-final stage as Leinster’s injury update today confirmed Conan will miss Saturday’s Pro14 meeting with Zebre ‘with a view to resuming training in the Scarlets week’. Sean O’Brien, meanwhile, is being assessed as he pushes for another return from his shoulder injury.

Jordan Larmour, who missed the Saracens and Ospreys clashes with a calf problem, will also miss out on the visit of Zebre, but is expected back in full training in the week leading up to the home tie against Benetton.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Luke McGrath is another who will be closely assessed this week after picking up an ankle knock in the win over Saracens.

Rhys Ruddock, who came off the bench in the quarter-final and played his first 16 minutes of rugby since suffering a hamstring injury in December, will also be given a limited training load early this week.