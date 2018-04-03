  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster hope to have Larmour and Conan in full training before Scarlets semi-final clash

However, the number eight isn’t expected to take a full part in training until the week of the European fixture.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 2:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,896 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3937533
Conan in action against Scarlets when the sides deadlocked eachother to a 10 -10 draw last month.
Image: Ian Cook/INPHO
Conan in action against Scarlets when the sides deadlocked eachother to a 10 -10 draw last month.
Conan in action against Scarlets when the sides deadlocked eachother to a 10 -10 draw last month.
Image: Ian Cook/INPHO

LEINSTER NUMBER EIGHT Jack Conan isn’t expected to see any Pro14 game-time, before the Champions Cup semi-final, though the province hope to have him in full training before the 21 April clash with Scarlets.

The 25-year-old Ireland international suffered a knee injury during Leinster’s loss to the Ospreys and so missed out on Sunday’s dominant Champions Cup quarter-final win over Saracens as Jordi Murphy instead filled the number eight jersey.

The versatile Ulster-bound back row could be required in that role again for the semi-final stage as Leinster’s injury update today confirmed Conan will miss Saturday’s Pro14 meeting with Zebre ‘with a view to resuming training in the Scarlets week’. Sean O’Brien, meanwhile, is being assessed as he pushes for another return from his shoulder injury.

Jordan Larmour, who missed the Saracens and Ospreys clashes with a calf problem, will also miss out on the visit of Zebre, but is expected back in full training in the week leading up to the home tie against Benetton.

Rhys Ruddock Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Luke McGrath is another who will be closely assessed this week after picking up an ankle knock in the win over Saracens.

Rhys Ruddock, who came off the bench in the quarter-final and played his first 16 minutes of rugby since suffering a hamstring injury in December, will also be given a limited training load early this week.

Munster’s Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence

Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence
Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
FOOTBALL
'I believe I deserve' Player of the Year - De Bruyne
'I believe I deserve' Player of the Year - De Bruyne
Tough-tackling Juventus defender Chiellini doesn't expect to stop Ronaldo scoring this evening
Cardiff close in on automatic promotion thanks to Ireland winger's last-gasp equaliser
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
LEINSTER
Wales look to Scarlets as they seek Gatland's replacement
Wales look to Scarlets as they seek Gatland's replacement
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
'It’s hard for him not to get frustrated' - Sexton bruised as Leinster batter Saracens
PREMIER LEAGUE
Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation
Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation
Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' – De Bruyne

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie