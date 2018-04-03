  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence

The scrum-half’s first-half try was exceptionally clever.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 1:32 PM
33 minutes ago 2,828 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3937301

THE CONFIDENCE IN Conor Murray’s body language is quite something at the moment.

It comes across strongly on TV but to watch the Munster man in action live brings a deeper understanding of just how at ease he is.

Conor Murray celebrates after the game Murray is the key player for Munster. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Murray exudes a sense of belief and calm. While one or two challenges on his standing leg while box-kicking have understandably ruffled his feathers, the rest of the time the scrum-half has the strut of a perfectly-unruffled peacock.

Murray’s athletic capabilities feed into his confidence and we saw many good examples of his defensive excellence across his nine tackles for Munster in Saturday’s dramatic 20-19 Champions Cup quarter-final victory over Toulon.

The Limerick man’s frame is well suited to carrying the ball into contact too, which he did six times for positives gains against the French side.

His skill level is exemplary, with Murray’s passing now at an incredibly consistent level of high quality – just one negative pass in 52 efforts on Saturday – while his kicking game is always a strong point, pressuring the opposition constantly.

But what really separates Murray is that mindset of confidence and calm.

He is a complete rugby player and his moment of deep rugby intelligence in the 28th minute against Toulon was vital in Munster advancing into the semi-finals of the Champions Cup.

Murray

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

Even behind this brilliant try lies hard work.

Murray is very diligent in studying and working on the laws of the game and he often seeks out referee Johnny Lacey, who trains regularly with Munster, to discuss and work on specific areas such as the ruck.

Murray had almost certainly actively thought about or perhaps even acted out this kind of scenario before this moment unfolded.

It’s a truly rare picture on a rugby pitch and that’s certainly why it took a full seven minutes from Murray dotting the ball down to referee Nigel Owens correctly awarding the try following an extensive review with the television match official, Jon Mason.

So what exactly happens?

Toulon have recovered to gather an excellent Ian Keatley grubber kick after Jack O’Donoghue’s superb linebreak from a lineout, and the French side have a ruck a metre out from their tryline.

1

The ball is still in the ruck in the moment above, Toulon having cleared out after a close-in carry just after they claim Keatley’s kick.

Murray is part of the defensive line, in the pillar position to the right of Munster’s defensive ruck.

2

Murray must remain behind the ruck, which forms the offside line.

Specifically, the lawbook states that the offside line “runs parallel to the goal line through the ruck participants’ hindmost foot” [Law 15.4].

4

The wider angle above gives us a better view and shows us that Murray is – just – onside as he lines up where team-mate Rhys Marshall’s foot is poking out of the ruck.

Toulon hooker Guilhem Guirado is over the ball and he decides to scoop it up with one hand, readying himself to carry to the right of the ruck.

3

As soon as Guirado picks the ball up in the moment above, the ruck is over.

The ruck ending means that the offside line no longer applies, of course, and entitles Murray and his team-mates to come forward.

The lawbook states that a “ruck ends and play continues when the ball leaves the ruck” [Law 15.18] and Guirado picking the ball up here fulfills that criteria.

While it’s now clear that he was looking to carry the ball, some might have argued that Guirado might have been simply repositioning the ball at the back of the ruck, but it’s worth noting that referees have clamped down on that kind of play drastically this season.

It’s been particularly noticeable, for example, that scrum-halves have been using their feet to repositioning the ball in rucks before box kicks – a direct result of instructions from referees not to handle the ball in the ruck.

5

Guirado drops the ball almost immediately after picking it up, and it’s irrelevant here if it actually was knocked-on.

It’s entirely understandable that the match officials would consider that in their TMO review – this being such a unique situation in a rugby game – but even if it hadn’t gone forward, Murray’s try would have been entirely legal.

So even though Guirado looks to control the ball with his feet after it bounces, seemingly hoping to trick the match officials and Munster’s defence, this ball is now in open play.

6

Murray is, therefore, entirely within his rights to burst around what is no longer a ruck.

His brain is working fast here, recognising a situation that he or anyone else hasn’t really seen very often before.

Murray pauses briefly on his way to the ball, indicating to Owens that Guirado has lost the ball forward…

7

… before he stoops in to pick it up from beneath Guirado…

8

… and touches it down beyond the tryline and under the nose of his stunned opposite number, Eric Escande.

9

Utter confusion instantly reigns around Thomond Park as Owens sounds his whistle to consider matters, but Murray is insistent.

“It’s out, there’s no ruck once he picks it up,” declares Murray.

“Time out, time out, please,” says Owens as the review gets underway.

Owens asks for checks a possible knock-on from Andrew Conway before Toulon regather the ball, whether Guirado had played the ball out of the ruck, whether Murray was onside before that, and whether Murray touched it down.

Peter O’Mahony then approaches Owens and asks, “What point are you checking, just out of curiosity?”

Owens: “I’m checking, first of all, whether it’s a knock-on from your chase through, then I’m checking if the ball was out. If Murray was onside…”

O’Mahony cuts in: “Try.”

Owens: “If he was onside before the ball came out… I want to check.”

The TMO review is lengthy, but even as it begins, Murray is already way back downfield.

10

As calm and collected as ever, and confident that he has scored a legitimate try, Murray is already preparing himself for the next play.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan said last week that his side would need to “win the big moments” and “be smart” if they were to beat Toulon.

That’s exactly what Murray did to help his side into the semi-finals of Europe.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out

Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence
Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
FOOTBALL
'I believe I deserve' Player of the Year - De Bruyne
'I believe I deserve' Player of the Year - De Bruyne
Tough-tackling Juventus defender Chiellini doesn't expect to stop Ronaldo scoring this evening
Cardiff close in on automatic promotion thanks to Ireland winger's last-gasp equaliser
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
LEINSTER
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
'It’s hard for him not to get frustrated' - Sexton bruised as Leinster batter Saracens
Leinster's new wave bully and blitz holders Saracens to storm into semi-finals
PREMIER LEAGUE
Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation
Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation
Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' – De Bruyne

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie