Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out

SARACENS, FRESH FROM seeing their hopes of a third successive Champions Cup title go up in smoke against Leinster, have suffered a second blow with news that the South Africans who own half the club want to sell.

Despite their European success in the past two seasons the club lost £2.74million (€3.12million) last year and £3.27m (€3.8million) the year before, and Johann Rupert told UK newspaper The Times it was time for him to sell up.

Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell after Sunday's defeat to Leinster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Rupert, rated by Forbes business magazine as the third wealthiest man in Africa with a net worth of $6.9 billion, is selling largely because his 50% stake in Saracens is owned by a public company of which he is chairman and a shareholder.

“Remgro is a public company,” Rupert said.

“Is it therefore right to support a rugby club? One should not be using public shareholders’ money for your own loves.”

Rupert, whose investment 10 years ago ushered in a golden era for the club with three Premiership crowns to go with the two European triumphs, will leave having written off debts of £25million (€28.6m).

The South African said his stake would be bought up by club chairman and co-owner Nigel Wray.

Saracens are more the norm than the exception in making a financial loss in the Premiership, with last season’s champions Exeter Chiefs the only club to have turned a profit (£1.14million) last term.

Saracens, knocked out of the Champions Cup by Leinster in Sunday’s quarter-final in Dublin, have a squad including the likes of England out-half Owen Farrell and star lock Maro Itoje, but Rupert’s dream of the club becoming a bedrock of the Springboks side never materialised.

- © AFP 2018

