Keatley and Ryan return to boost injury-hit Munster for Scarlets clash

INJURY-HIT MUNSTER have made six changes for tomorrow’s Pro14 meeting with Scarlets at Thomond Park [5.30pm, Sky Sports].
With most of Ireland’s Grand Slam winners still absent, and a lengthy injury list to contend with, Johann van Graan has been given some form of a reprieve with both Alex Wootton (hip) and Rory Scannell (shoulder) passed fit to start.
John Ryan and Ian Keatley — who were both part of Ireland’s travelling party to Twickenham but not in the matchday 23 — start in the front row and at out-half respectively.
Wing Calvin Nash is the other new face in the backs, while Dave Kilcoyne and Rhys Marshall return to form an all-new front row alongside Ryan.
Tommy O’Donnell takes his place in the back row with Jack O’Donoghue and Robin Copeland.
Tadhg Beirne, who will leave Scarlets at the end of the season to join Munster, makes his 50th appearance for the visitors.
Munster
15. JJ Hanrahan
14. Calvin Nash
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Alex Wootton
10. Ian Keatley
9. James Hart
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Rhys Marshall
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. Robin Copeland
Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell
17. James Cronin
18. Stephen Archer
19. Gerbrandt Grobler
20. Dave O’Callaghan
21. Jack Stafford
22. Stephen Fitzgerald
23. Dan Goggin
Scarlets
15. Tom Williams
14. Tom Varndell
13. Scott Williams (captain)
12. Paul Asquith
11. Steff Evans
10. Rhys Patchell
9. Aled Davies
1. Dylan Evans
2. Ryan Elias
3. Samson Lee
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. David Bulbring
6. Aaron Shingler
7. James Davies
8. Will Boyde
Replacements:
16. Emyr Phillips
17. Phil Price
18. Werner Kruger
19. Lewis Rawlins
20. Josh Macleod
21. Jonathan Evans
22. Dan Jones
23. Steff Hughes
