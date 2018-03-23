  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Keatley and Ryan return to boost injury-hit Munster for Scarlets clash

Alex Wootton and Rory Scannell have both been passed fit to start.

By Niall Kelly Friday 23 Mar 2018, 12:40 PM
1 hour ago 2,901 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3920083
Keatley and Ryan: part of Ireland's travelling party to Twickenham.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Keatley and Ryan: part of Ireland's travelling party to Twickenham.
Keatley and Ryan: part of Ireland's travelling party to Twickenham.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

INJURY-HIT MUNSTER have made six changes for tomorrow’s Pro14 meeting with Scarlets at Thomond Park [5.30pm, Sky Sports].

With most of Ireland’s Grand Slam winners still absent, and a lengthy injury list to contend with, Johann van Graan has been given some form of a reprieve with both Alex Wootton (hip) and Rory Scannell (shoulder) passed fit to start.

John Ryan and Ian Keatley — who were both part of Ireland’s travelling party to Twickenham but not in the matchday 23 — start in the front row and at out-half respectively.

Wing Calvin Nash is the other new face in the backs, while Dave Kilcoyne and Rhys Marshall return to form an all-new front row alongside Ryan.

Tommy O’Donnell takes his place in the back row with Jack O’Donoghue and Robin Copeland.

Tadhg Beirne, who will leave Scarlets at the end of the season to join Munster, makes his 50th appearance for the visitors.

Munster

15. JJ Hanrahan
14. Calvin Nash
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Alex Wootton
10. Ian Keatley
9. James Hart

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Rhys Marshall
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell
17. James Cronin
18. Stephen Archer
19. Gerbrandt Grobler
20. Dave O’Callaghan
21. Jack Stafford
22. Stephen Fitzgerald
23. Dan Goggin

Scarlets

15. Tom Williams
14. Tom Varndell
13. Scott Williams (captain)
12. Paul Asquith
11. Steff Evans
10. Rhys Patchell
9. Aled Davies

1. Dylan Evans
2. Ryan Elias
3. Samson Lee
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. David Bulbring
6. Aaron Shingler
7. James Davies
8. Will Boyde

Replacements:

16. Emyr Phillips
17. Phil Price
18. Werner Kruger
19. Lewis Rawlins
20. Josh Macleod
21. Jonathan Evans
22. Dan Jones
23. Steff Hughes

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Munster look to the NFL for their new performance coach

‘It’s an absolute honour’ – Stockdale named Six Nations Player of the Championship

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
WORLD CUP
&quot;He just said: 'At the moment we are not going to be offering you a contract'&quot;
"He just said: 'At the moment we are not going to be offering you a contract'"
Boris Johnson compares this summer's World Cup to Hitler and the 1936 Olympics
Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals reason behind famous 2002 World Cup haircut
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi &amp; Ronaldo comparisons
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi & Ronaldo comparisons
Bale becomes Wales' all-time record goalscorer with hat-trick as Giggs gets off to a winning start
Gerard Pique made a WhatsApp group to 'talk shit' to Real rivals over their struggles this season
ENGLAND
Russian ambassador to Ireland says any expulsion of diplomats would be 'unfriendly action'
Russian ambassador to Ireland says any expulsion of diplomats would be 'unfriendly action'
'I think Chinese Whispers came into play post-my injury a year ago' - Heaslip
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie