Keatley and Ryan return to boost injury-hit Munster for Scarlets clash

INJURY-HIT MUNSTER have made six changes for tomorrow’s Pro14 meeting with Scarlets at Thomond Park [5.30pm, Sky Sports].

With most of Ireland’s Grand Slam winners still absent, and a lengthy injury list to contend with, Johann van Graan has been given some form of a reprieve with both Alex Wootton (hip) and Rory Scannell (shoulder) passed fit to start.

John Ryan and Ian Keatley — who were both part of Ireland’s travelling party to Twickenham but not in the matchday 23 — start in the front row and at out-half respectively.

Wing Calvin Nash is the other new face in the backs, while Dave Kilcoyne and Rhys Marshall return to form an all-new front row alongside Ryan.

Tommy O’Donnell takes his place in the back row with Jack O’Donoghue and Robin Copeland.

Tadhg Beirne, who will leave Scarlets at the end of the season to join Munster, makes his 50th appearance for the visitors.

Munster

15. JJ Hanrahan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Alex Wootton

10. Ian Keatley

9. James Hart

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Rhys Marshall

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. James Cronin

18. Stephen Archer

19. Gerbrandt Grobler

20. Dave O’Callaghan

21. Jack Stafford

22. Stephen Fitzgerald

23. Dan Goggin

Scarlets

15. Tom Williams

14. Tom Varndell

13. Scott Williams (captain)

12. Paul Asquith

11. Steff Evans

10. Rhys Patchell

9. Aled Davies

1. Dylan Evans

2. Ryan Elias

3. Samson Lee

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. David Bulbring

6. Aaron Shingler

7. James Davies

8. Will Boyde

Replacements:

16. Emyr Phillips

17. Phil Price

18. Werner Kruger

19. Lewis Rawlins

20. Josh Macleod

21. Jonathan Evans

22. Dan Jones

23. Steff Hughes

