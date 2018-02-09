Arnold back from ban, Goggin returns from injury, Grobler and Poland set for debuts

WITH A HOST of players on international duty for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Italy, a much-changed Munster team will feature in tomorrow evening’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Zebre at Thomond Park [KO 7.35pm, TG4].

Johann van Graan, Munster’s head coach, has made 12 adjustments to the side that started the European Champions Cup victory over Castres three weeks ago. Simon Zebo, Jean Kleyn and captain Billy Holland are the three players who retain their places.

Dan Goggin will make his first start of the season after returning from a knee injury. He’s partnered at centre by Sam Arnold, who’s back in action after serving a three-week suspension due to the red card he received in the New Year’s Day defeat to Ulster.

Having played in Ireland’s win over France last weekend, John Ryan is named among the replacements. Gerbrandt Grobler and John Poland could also make their competitive debuts for Munster after being included on the bench.

Munster:

15. Simon Zebo

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Dan Goggin

11. Alex Wootton

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Duncan Williams

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell

3. Brian Scott

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Conor Oliver

8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. John Ryan

19. Gerbrandt Grobler

20. Dave O’Callaghan

21. John Poland

22. Ian Keatley

23. Rory Scannell

Zebre:

15. Ciaran Gaffney

14. Gabriele Di Giulio

13. Giulio Bisegni

12. Faialaga Afamasaga

11. Giovanbattista Venditti

10. Serafin Bordoli

9. Guglielmo Palazzani

8. Jimmy Tuivaiti

7. Johan Meyer

6. Renato Giammarioli

5. George Biagi (captain)

4. David Sisi

3. Eduardo Bello

2. Tommaso D’Apice

1. Cruze Ah-Nau

Replacements:

16. Luhandre Luus

17. Andrea De Marchi

18. Roberto Tenga

19. Leonard Krumow

20. Derick Minnie

21. Riccardo Raffaele

22. Maicol Azzolini

23. Rory Parata