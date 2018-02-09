Arnold back from ban, Goggin returns from injury, Grobler and Poland set for debuts

WITH A HOST of players on international duty for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Italy, a much-changed Munster team will feature in tomorrow evening’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Zebre at Thomond Park [KO 7.35pm, TG4].
Johann van Graan, Munster’s head coach, has made 12 adjustments to the side that started the European Champions Cup victory over Castres three weeks ago. Simon Zebo, Jean Kleyn and captain Billy Holland are the three players who retain their places.
Dan Goggin will make his first start of the season after returning from a knee injury. He’s partnered at centre by Sam Arnold, who’s back in action after serving a three-week suspension due to the red card he received in the New Year’s Day defeat to Ulster.
Having played in Ireland’s win over France last weekend, John Ryan is named among the replacements. Gerbrandt Grobler and John Poland could also make their competitive debuts for Munster after being included on the bench.
Munster:
15. Simon Zebo
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Dan Goggin
11. Alex Wootton
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Duncan Williams
1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. Brian Scott
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Conor Oliver
8. Robin Copeland
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. John Ryan
19. Gerbrandt Grobler
20. Dave O’Callaghan
21. John Poland
22. Ian Keatley
23. Rory Scannell
Zebre:
15. Ciaran Gaffney
14. Gabriele Di Giulio
13. Giulio Bisegni
12. Faialaga Afamasaga
11. Giovanbattista Venditti
10. Serafin Bordoli
9. Guglielmo Palazzani
8. Jimmy Tuivaiti
7. Johan Meyer
6. Renato Giammarioli
5. George Biagi (captain)
4. David Sisi
3. Eduardo Bello
2. Tommaso D’Apice
1. Cruze Ah-Nau
Replacements:
16. Luhandre Luus
17. Andrea De Marchi
18. Roberto Tenga
19. Leonard Krumow
20. Derick Minnie
21. Riccardo Raffaele
22. Maicol Azzolini
23. Rory Parata
