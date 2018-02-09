Following a 6-year absence, Lionel Beauxis will start for France against Scotland

OUT-HALF LIONEL Beauxis will make his first start for France in six years when they face Scotland atÂ Murrayfield on Sunday [KO 3pm, live on TV3].

With both sides losing their opening game of this yearâ€™s Six Nations, the fixture is a must-win and the in-form Lyon number 10 gets the nod following an injury suffered by Matthieu Jailbert last weekend and the continuing absence of Camille Lopez.

Beuxis last played for France against Wales in March 2012 and is one of three changes to the side which lost to Ireland in dramatic circumstances last weekend.

Marco Tauleigne comes into the back-row for Kevin Gourdon, who suffered an ankle injury, while Henry Chavancy will not be risked at inside centre following a knock to the cheek; Geoffrey Doumayrou takes his place.

Anthony Belleau keeps his place among the replacements as out-half cover but there are two new faces on the bench withÂ Eddy Ben Arous andÂ Louis Picamoles returning to the squad.

France team to play Scotland

15. Geoffrey Palis

14. Teddy Thomas

13. Remi Lamerat

12. Geoffrey Doumayrou

11. Virimi Vakatawa

10. Lionel Beauxis

9. Maxime Machenaud

1. Jefferson Poirot

2. Guilhem Guirado (captain)

3. Rabah Slimani

4. Arthur Iturria

5. SÃ©bastien Vahaamahina

6. Wenceslas Lauret

7. Yacouba Camara

8. Marco Tauleigne

Replacements:

16. Adrien PÃ©lissiÃ©

17. Eddy Ben Arous

18. Cedate Gomes Sa

19. Paul Gabrillagues

20. Louis Picamoles

21. Baptiste Serin

22. Anthony Belleau

23. Benjamin Fall

