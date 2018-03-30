  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 30 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Oyonnax coach Prendergast explains how they beat Toulon two weeks ago

The former Munster scrum-half and his side had a huge victory over Munster’s Champions Cup opponents.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 30 Mar 2018, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,680 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3931479

WHILE MUNSTER WILL have carried out a careful analysis of Toulon’s seven-try hammering of Clermont on a 49-0 scoreline in the Top 14 last Sunday, there was also a highly relevant game two weekends ago.

Toulon travelled to the Top 14′s bottom side, Oyonnax, and went home with their tails between their legs after a 29-26 defeat.

Former Munster scrum-half Mike Prendergast is an important part of Oyonnax’s coaching team these days, leading their attack after joining last summer, and it would be little surprise if his old province have been in touch with him this week.

Grenoble's Mike Prendergast

Oyonnax were firm underdogs against a Toulon team that included Malakai Fekitoa, Duane Vermeulen, Chris Ashton, Ma’a Nonu, Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Facundo Isa and Sebastien Tillous-Borde.

But Oyonnax’s clever and simple game plan helped them to negate the Toulon power for large parts of the clash and eke out a win with a last-minute try and conversion.

“They came fully loaded and we knew, defensively, that collisions were going to be a huge thing, but also strategically we knew that they are just so good with the ball,” says Prendergast.

“The way we play and how we’re set up, it allows us to go through a lot of multi-phase play.

“So we knew if we held onto the ball – and it’s one thing saying it and another putting it into practice – we would be in a good place. We knew our breakdown had to be right, because they’re quite strong there, especially when they win a collision in defence.

“We focused a huge amount on not spending too much time in our half, kicking contestably because that’s an area we felt that maybe we could go after them a small bit.

“Then, once we were in their half, hold onto the ball for long phases as much as possible and we managed to do that.

“Sometimes you won’t score five or seven points but you can put teams under pressure to potentially win penalties and that happened a bit during the game.

“We knew that against a team like Toulon, scoring opportunities wouldn’t present themselves too much, so we had to be very, very precise in what we were doing – especially in their 22.

“Fortunately, we got two tries but we always kept the scoreboard ticking over by being patient with the ball and winning a few penalties from their ill-discipline and maybe a bit of their frustration as well.”

Scott Williams and Samson Lee with Romain Taofifenua Toulon have many powerful players like Romain Taofifenua. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Oyonnax’s focus on retaining possession is highly evident in the official Top 14 statistics, which show that Prendergast’s men held the ball for a total time of 22:43, while Toulon had only 15:10 of possession.

The aforementioned intention of playing the game in Toulon’s half, denying them a chance to build momentum in Oyonnax’s defensive zone, saw Prendergast’s side enjoy a 59% share of the territory too.

“When you play against a team like that, just with their power, I don’t think you can afford to play without the ball,” says Prendergast, who points out that Oyonnax just weren’t fit enough when they played Toulon back in December, losing 49-25 after making an excellent start to lead after 50 minutes of the game.

“They will wear you down. That was our mindset but the good thing for us is that that’s how we set up and we always look to keep hold of the ball. You have to have the right breakdown to do that. I think it frustrated Toulon.”

The reaction to the defeat was dramatic within the Toulon squad, with French media reporting that club president Mourad Boudjellal put some of the coaching staff on short-term gardening leave and berated the players.

Given those reports, Prendergast was not surprised to see a big reaction in Clermont last weekend.

“They came out of that loss and there was a bit of upheaval with the president, and there was always going to be a reaction against Clermont because they were playing at home and they reacted in the best manner by putting 49 points on them.

“Clermont had guys like Wesley Fofana, Damian Penaud, Morgan Parra back, and although they were still short a few in the pack, it was a huge performance by Toulon.

Max Lahiff with Duane Vermeulen Duane Vermeulen is set to return to the Toulon team. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I wasn’t overly-surprised with it because of the noise coming out of their camp after the defeat to us. The French, when it comes to emotion and leaving everything out there, they can do that.”

While Munster have injury concerns of their own this week, Prendergast points out that the fitness or otherwise of Toulon and France captain Guilhem Guirado could be an important factor in Saturday’s contest.

“Guirado has been 50-50 for the game but his leadership will be huge, especially because it’s an away game against Munster,” says Prendergast.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Aviva Stadium in line to host Champions Cup semi-final as venues announced

Grand Slam momentum with O’Mahony as Munster captain returns

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Oyonnax coach Prendergast explains how they beat Toulon two weeks ago
Oyonnax coach Prendergast explains how they beat Toulon two weeks ago
'The opportunity came out of nowhere': From the AIL to the Champions Cup 1/4 finals (and back again)
'Where you're under the most stress and pressure and everything's high-octane, that's far more fun'
WORLD CUP
World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
Spurs not ruling out Harry Kane for Chelsea clash but later return date remains a possibility
'There's no place for this on the football pitch' - Russian fans condemned for monkey chants
FOOTBALL
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' â¬90m
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' €90m
Dele Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mousa Dembele casts doubt over his Tottenham future
Mousa Dembele casts doubt over his Tottenham future
'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster
'He seems to live in a constant fear. Not so much of defeats but of the loss of power and authority'
LIONEL MESSI
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that he’s there'
Real's Zidane has no faith in me, says Spain's hat-trick hero

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie