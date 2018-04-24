  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster

Johann van Graan’s men get back to training in Limerick today.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,094 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3974105

WHILE THE DEJECTION after Bordeaux is likely to linger on in Munster for some time yet, Johann van Graan’s squad must rouse themselves as they return to work at their high performance centre in Limerick today.

Many of the elements of their performance in Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Racing 92 on Sunday were some distance from being ‘high performance,’ so every moment in their training base in the coming weeks must be put to good use if they are to end the season with a trophy.

CJ Stander dejected after the game Munster's CJ Stander at the final whistle. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

This weekend’s home clash with Ulster at Thomond Park won’t change the Guinness Pro14 picture for Munster – they will have a home quarter-final game on 4/5 May regardless of the result – but the opportunity to take out their anger on the pitch should be welcome.

It seems likely that van Graan will make changes to his team following the European disappointment, which came hot on the heels of a two-week tour to South Africa, though many of his players will be desperate to get back into action as soon as possible.

A year on from crashing out at the semi-final stage against Saracens at the Aviva Stadium, Munster’s efforts in the final four were poor again.

“To come away with a defeat like that again brings back haunted memories of Dublin this time last year,” said back row Jack O’Donoghue on Sunday after the 27-22 loss.

“It’s tough to take, it’s demoralising but we can’t think about that now. We’ve to go for the Pro14. We look forward to a home quarter-final.”

While van Graan will be trying to lift the mood in his squad as they regather in Limerick today, the review will be as frank as ever as Munster attempt to learn from their shortcomings at Stade Chaban Delmas.

“It was tough, the heat coming down, the pressure, and then their physicality from the off,” said O’Donoghue.

“But look, we fought back and the scoreline looked that bit better. I suppose we should have come away with a few extra points just at the end of the first half. It could have been a completely different game.

Jack O'Donoghue tackled by Yannick Nyanga O'Donoghue carries against Racing. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“You can’t be giving a class side like Racing that many points lead.”

As for Sunday’s victors, they also have important weeks ahead domestically while they also build towards the Champions Cup final.

Though Racing will bring confidence with them as they return to Top 14 action with tie against Bordeaux and Agen, they will need more big performances to jump from third position into the top two before the play-offs.

On the other side of those crucial league fixtures is the European decider against Leo Cullen’s impressive Leinster.

“We’ve got to approach it differently again, defensively,” said Racing assistant coach Chris Masoe following the win over Munster.

“You can see Leinster have been playing well. I’ve played against that team and it’s all about their momentum and we’re going to have to work hard to stop their momentum and make sure it goes in our favour.

“I’m sure they’ll be everyone’s pick as the favourites. It’s good to be underdogs but we’ve got to a lot of analysis to do in the next three weeks and we’ve got the Top 14, back down here again next week [to play Bordeaux], but it’s a good opportunity for us.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Leinster hopeful McFadden’s hamstring injury doesn’t rule him out of Bilbao

England’s Dylan Hartley set for extended break from rugby due to concussion

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
Lessons and mining vast experience in Leinster doesn't end with place in the final
FOOTBALL
'Shameful' Bolivian side forfeit match at 7-0 down after fielding youth team
'Shameful' Bolivian side forfeit match at 7-0 down after fielding youth team
'What was wrong with our style today?' Allardyce hits back at Everton critics
Henderson fired up for battle against 'fantastic leader' De Rossi
MANCHESTER UNITED
Three talking points from the weekend as Man United and Chelsea book FA Cup final spots
Three talking points from the weekend as Man United and Chelsea book FA Cup final spots
Mourinho claims 'too much criticism' of Man United after booking FA Cup final date
'I think we have enough': Lukaku says investment isn't necessary for United to challenge City
LIVERPOOL
'They're much better than the 2005 Champions League-winning team... Even Steven Gerrard admits it'
'They're much better than the 2005 Champions League-winning team... Even Steven Gerrard admits it'
Vote again on Brexit, Jurgen Klopp urges
Quiz: Can you recognise these Liverpool and Roma players from past European clashes?
LEINSTER
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
Leinster hopeful McFadden's hamstring injury doesn't rule him out of Bilbao
'We're not in the business of hoarding players, we're here to develop players'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie