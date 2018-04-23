England's Dylan Hartley set for extended break from rugby due to concussion

ENGLAND CAPTAIN DYLAN Hartley will miss their summer tour of South Africa because of concussion.

Hartley sustained the head injury against Ireland in the Grand Slam decider at Twickenham last month and hasn’t played any competitive rugby since. Following medical advice, the hooker will now take an extended period of rest over the summer.

The Northampton star aims to be back for Saints’ pre-season training.

“I’m very disappointed that I will not be available for selection for Saints’ remaining Premiership games, as well England’s tour to South Africa,” the 32-year-old said in a statement.

“It has been recommended by specialists that I take a break this summer and while I find that decision hard to accept, it’s important I listen to that advice.

“I intend to use this time to recover fully from my injury, so I can be ready to hit the ground running when pre-season training starts later this summer.”

