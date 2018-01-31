  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Former Manchester City and Arsenal star released by Turkish club

Samir Nasri’s departure from Antalyaspor has been officially confirmed.

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 9:02 PM
1 hour ago 7,588 Views 6 Comments
Samir Nasri (file pic).
SAMIR NASRI HAS had his contract with Antalyaspor cancelled by mutual consent.

After a successful loan spell at Sevilla failed to bring a permanent deal, Nasri moved to Turkey to try and resurrect his career after it had stalled at Manchester City.

Nasri moved to Antalyaspor for a reported €3.5 million, but has only made eight appearances in the Super Lig, the last of those coming in November against Fenerbahce.

And, just five months into a two-year contract, the 30-year-old has been released, with a move to the Primeira Liga with Porto mooted.

“With Samir Nasri, who we signed for the 2017-18 season, our paths have been divided by mutual agreement,” a statement from the Super Lig strugglers read.

“We would like to thank him for his contribution to the club.

“We wish him success in his next sporting chapter.”

Nasri is the second big-name departure from Antalyaspor on transfer deadline day, with Samuel Eto’o also leaving the club to join Konyaspor.

The 41-time France international spent three seasons at Arsenal before moving to Man City in 2011, where he won two Premier League titles as well as the League Cup.

After missing out on Didier Deschamps’ squad for the 2014 World Cup, Nasri announced his retirement from international football.

