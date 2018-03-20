  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

National League football final to clash with Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens

The two fixtures are due to take place on Easter Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 6:52 PM
27 minutes ago 863 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3914965
Image: Photojoiner.net
Image: Photojoiner.net

THE NATIONAL LEAGUE football final between Dublin and Galway will clash with Leinster’s upcoming Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens, as both fixtures will be starting within 30 minutes of each other on 1 April.

Leinster are due to meet Saracens in the Aviva Stadium at 3.30pm on Easter Sunday, while the Division 1 decider between Dublin and Galway is set to start at 4pm in Croke Park on the same day, meaning both fixtures will overlap.

The Dublin-Galway clash will be a repeat of their Round 6 clash in the league, which produced a 0-13 0-13 draw after a tense affair.

Black cards were handed out to Dublin’s Dean Rock and Galway defender Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, while Eoghan O’Gara was sent off for Dublin.

Jim Gavin’s side lost out to Kerry in the final last year by one point, and will be looking to avenge that defeat against an emerging Galway side who have impressed throughout this league campaign.

Meanwhile, Leinster will be taking on the reigning Champions Cup holders Saracens, having previously secured top seeding following a win away to Montpellier earlier this year.

Saracens are England’s only representatives in the knock-out stage of the competition.


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘He took on a sinking ship, the thing was in a state’ – Carlow’s football rising to end 33-year promotion wait

Na Piarsaigh and Ardscoil Rís defender set for hectic week of All-Ireland battles

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Ireland's Grand Slam victory over England draws over 1.3 million TV viewers
Ireland's Grand Slam victory over England draws over 1.3 million TV viewers
Treatment of 'hooded men' wasn't torture, human rights court rules
'Since moving to Ireland I have been born again, I want to thank the country for that'
ENGLAND
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie