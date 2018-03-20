National League football final to clash with Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens

THE NATIONAL LEAGUE football final between Dublin and Galway will clash with Leinster’s upcoming Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens, as both fixtures will be starting within 30 minutes of each other on 1 April.

Leinster are due to meet Saracens in the Aviva Stadium at 3.30pm on Easter Sunday, while the Division 1 decider between Dublin and Galway is set to start at 4pm in Croke Park on the same day, meaning both fixtures will overlap.

The Dublin-Galway clash will be a repeat of their Round 6 clash in the league, which produced a 0-13 0-13 draw after a tense affair.

Black cards were handed out to Dublin’s Dean Rock and Galway defender Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, while Eoghan O’Gara was sent off for Dublin.

Jim Gavin’s side lost out to Kerry in the final last year by one point, and will be looking to avenge that defeat against an emerging Galway side who have impressed throughout this league campaign.

Meanwhile, Leinster will be taking on the reigning Champions Cup holders Saracens, having previously secured top seeding following a win away to Montpellier earlier this year.

Saracens are England’s only representatives in the knock-out stage of the competition.

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

