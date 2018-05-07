  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Inspired Durant guides Warriors to 3-1 lead, while Rockets' defence dominates yet again

By The42 Team Monday 7 May 2018, 9:13 AM
Kevin Durant in action on Sunday.
Image: Sean Gardner
Image: Sean Gardner

REIGNING NBA CHAMPIONS the Golden State Warriors are on the cusp of the Western Conference finals after Kevin Durant inspired a game-four win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Durant – the 2014 MVP – led all scorers with 38 points on 15-of-27 shooting with nine rebounds and five assists as Golden State topped New Orleans 118-92 on Sunday.

The Warriors went with their vaunted death line-up of Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala and every player registered a plus/minus of plus-21 points or better as Golden State took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“He was attacking tonight, right from the beginning and he was brilliant,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters of Durant.

“There’s not much you can do because he’s so tall and long he’s going to be able to get a shot over you.”

In Utah, it was the Rockets’ defence that controlled the game once again as Houston took down the Jazz 100-87 to go up 3-1 in the series.

James Harden had 24 points, while Clint Capela finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Utah shot just 39 per cent from the floor and 24.1 per cent from three-point range.

