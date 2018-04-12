  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
After overtime drama, the NBA playoff bracket is now set

The NBA playoff field is now set after last night’s results.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 9:49 AM
1 hour ago 1,373 Views 2 Comments
The Nuggets and Timberwolves played a win and you're in game last night.
Image: Jim Mone/PA Images
Image: Jim Mone/PA Images

WE NOW KNOW all 16 seeds for when the NBA playoffs begin on Saturday.

In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves clinched the final playoff spot with a dramatic overtime win over the Denver Nuggets in a winner-take-all game.

The six-point win in extras for Minnesota ends the longest playoff drought in the NBA at 14 seasons, with the Sacramento Kings (12) now the longest-tenured team without postseason basketball.

While we already knew the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors were the top seeds in each conference, there were still a number of seeding issues to be sorted out on the final night of regular season action.

Here is how it all played out:

Source: NBA

If you can’t read the above, the east finished:

1. Toronto Raptors
2.  Boston Celtics
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Cleveland Cavaliers
5. Indiana Pacers
6. Miami Heat
7. Milwaukee Bucks
8. Washington Wizards

While the west ended up as:

1. Houston Rockets
2. Golden State Warriors
3. Portland Trailblazers
4. Oklahoma City Thunder
5. Utah Jazz
6. New Orleans Pelicans
7. San Antonio Spurs
8. Minnesota Timberwolves

Here is the schedule for the first-round of the playoffs, with the Spurs and Warriors getting us under way on Saturday at 8pm:

Steve O'Rourke
