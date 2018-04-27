  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 27 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bucks shipping out to Boston for game seven thanks to 31 points from Giannis

The ‘Greek Freak’ was back in brilliant form to tie up the playoff series at three games apiece.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Apr 2018, 9:01 AM
30 minutes ago 294 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3981507

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO SCORED  31 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 97-86 victory over the Boston Celtics to force a game seven in their NBA playoff series.

Celtics Bucks Basketball Source: Morry Gash

The prolific scorer took only 10 shots in the game-five loss, scoring 16 points. Antetokounmpo had almost that many shots – nine – in the first half last night as the Bucks turned it on in the second quarter to open a 48-39 half-time lead.

Boston fought back and made it a one-possession game with less than six minutes remaining. But Malcolm Brogdon (16 points) hit a three-pointer to build the lead to six at the five-minute mark, and Antetokounmpo scored 10 of the Bucks’ final 19 points to help his team prevail. Khris Middleton also had 16 points for the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo was also active on the boards with 14 rebounds, and he added four assists and two steals.

Jayson Tatum had 22 points to lead the Celtics.

Jabari Parker came off the bench to score nine points and grab 11 rebounds for the Bucks. Celtics guards Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown shot a combined 11-of-32 from the field, and five-of-18 from three-point range, in the loss. Game seven is in Boston on Saturday.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Heisman holder Mayfield is top pick in NFL Draft, 7th pick apologises for racist tweets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
ARSENAL
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'
FOOTBALL
'You've got to have balls': Simeone hails defiant Atletico
'You've got to have balls': Simeone hails defiant Atletico
Dejected Wenger rues 'worst possible' goal from Griezmann
'People say that I sold Salah - that is a lie. Chelsea decided to sell him, ok?'
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at Manchester United'
'I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at Manchester United'
Keane believes it's still too soon for Salah to be considered a Ballon d’Or contender
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie