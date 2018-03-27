  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 27 March, 2018
The last big name in NFL free agency is moving to LA

Ndamukong Suh, who was released by the Miami Dolphins is reportedly set to earn $14 million with the Rams

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 9:47 AM
1 hour ago 1,893 Views 1 Comment
Ndamukong Suh has a new team.
Ndamukong Suh has a new team.
Ndamukong Suh has a new team.

NDAMUKONG SUH IS taking his talents away from South Beach after joining the LA Rams.

The 31-year-old defensive tackle reached agreement with the Rams on a one-year deal, the NFL team announced Monday.

Suh, who was released by the Miami Dolphins on March 14, is reportedly set to earn $14 million in Los Angeles.

“We are excited have Ndamukong as a part of the Los Angeles Rams,” general manager Les Snead said in a statement.

He’s been an outstanding player in this league and we are looking forward to him being a part of our defence.”

After leaving the Dolphins, Suh attracted interest from the Rams, the New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans after the New York Jets pulled their contract offer.

Suh was a three-time All-Pro in five seasons with the Detroit Lions before signing a six-year, $114m contract with Miami in 2015.

He had 15.5 sacks in three seasons with the Dolphins and has made just one Pro Bowl since 2014.

Rams defensive co-ordinator Wade Phillips now has Suh, Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers on the front line of an already stout 3-4 defense.

