Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Sixers cruise past Nuggets as Fultz returns

Markelle Fultz made his first appearance since October and helped the 76ers to a win.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 9:27 AM
1 hour ago 621 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3925731
Markelle Fultz returned for Philly last night.
Markelle Fultz returned for Philly last night.
Markelle Fultz returned for Philly last night.

AS IF FANS of the Philadelphia 76ers weren’t already excited before last night’s 123-104 home win over the Denver Nuggets, they also saw the return of number one overall pick Markelle Fultz.

Fultz had been out since October with a shoulder injury, but he returned to score 10 points with eight assists in his first game back in the NBA.

All-Star Joel Embiid led the playoff bound 76ers with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Dario Saric added 20 points and six rebounds, while Ben Simmons scored seven points with 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Philadelphia fell behind by eight points at half-time, but charged ahead in the third quarter, outscoring Denver 34-15.

The 76ers cemented their seventh successive win with a big fourth quarter.

Will Barton led the Nuggets with 25 points, but star Nikola Jokic was held to just 14 points and seven rebounds.

With the victory, the 76ers remain fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nuggets’ loss was softened by the Minnesota Timberwolves’ shock 101-93 defeat to the bottom-dwelling Memphis Grizzlies. However, Denver remain ninth in the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker and New York Knicks guard Trey Burke were locked in duel during the former’s 137-128 overtime victory. Burke scored a career-high 42 points with 12 assists, while Walker posted 31 points and seven assists. Walker also took over in overtime (11 points), helping Charlotte secure the win.

Playing against the team that drafted him, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored just 13 points on five-of-17 shooting (three of 10 from three-point range) in a 112-106 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Lonzo Ball led the Lakers with 15 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, but Caldwell-Pope couldn’t find the same success.

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Philadelphia 76ers 123-104 Denver Nuggets
Charlotte Hornets 137-128 New York Knicks (OT)
Memphis Grizzlies 101-93 Minnesota Timberwolves
Detroit Pistons 112-106 Los Angeles Lakers
Boston Celtics 102-94 Phoenix Suns

Spike O’Sullivan ‘in the mix’ for Golovkin shot if Canelo rematch falls through

