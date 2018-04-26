  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Caster Semenya could be affected by new rules for female athletes with high testosterone levels

The controversial move has been seen as targeting the double Olympic 800m champion.

By AFP Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 1:50 PM
38 minutes ago 541 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3979870
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

WORLD ATHLETICS’ GOVERNING body have introduced controversial new rules for female athletes who have naturally high testosterone levels in a move seen as targeting South Africa’s double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya.

The new rules will allow such athletes to compete only if they take medication to reduce naturally occurring levels of testosterone.

Semenya has long caused controversy because of her powerful physique, as well as revelations of hyperandrogenism, the medical condition which causes a person to produce high levels of male sex hormones.

She replied to the new rules by retweeting messages of support and the slogan: “How beautiful it is to stay silent when someone expects you to be enraged.”

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has struggled for years to create a ‘level playing field’ for female athletes while respecting Semenya’s rights.

The South African has responded by winning one title after another — most recently the 800m-1500m double at the Commonwealth Games.

The new rules, which the IAAF puts under the heading “Difference of Sexual Development” (DSD), cover races from 400m to the mile, including 400m, hurdles races, 800m, 1500m, one-mile races and combined events over the same distances.

Dr Stephane Bermon, of the IAAF Medical and Science Department, said in a statement: “The latest research we have undertaken, and data we have compiled, show that there is a performance advantage in female athletes with DSD over the track distances covered by this rule.”

IAAF President Sebastian Coe said: “The revised rules are not about cheating — no athlete with a DSD has cheated — they are about levelling the playing field to ensure fair and meaningful competition in the sport of athletics.”

© AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

NFL team make near €1 billion bid to buy home of English football

‘I’ve a wife and a child at home. I have to go home and be in some kind of humour for them’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
ARSENAL
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'
Simeone and Atletico Madrid arrive in London to spoil Wenger's farewell tour
Diego Costa deemed fit to terrorise Arsenal once again
FOOTBALL
Bale assured by Zidane that Real Madrid are still 'relying' on him despite bench duty
Bale assured by Zidane that Real Madrid are still 'relying' on him despite bench duty
Ramos: If Iniesta was 'Andresinho', he would've won Ballon d'Or
Jordan Henderson: Injured fan's recovery is the only result that matters
LIVERPOOL
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Keane believes it's still too soon for Salah to be considered a Ballon dâOr contender
Keane believes it's still too soon for Salah to be considered a Ballon d’Or contender
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes
Wenger reveals timing of Arsenal departure 'was not really my decision'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie