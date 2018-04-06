  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Khabib waiting on new opponent after Holloway declared medically unfit

Max Holloway had only been drafted in as a late replacement last Sunday for the injured Tony Ferguson.

By Paul Dollery Friday 6 Apr 2018, 3:39 PM
1 hour ago 5,144 Views 17 Comments
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway (in the background) at the UFC 223 press conference on Wednesday.
Image: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Image: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

AN ALREADY BIZARRE week for the UFC took another unexpected turn this afternoon.

Just hours after Conor McGregor was charged with assault and criminal mischief by the NYPD, plans for tomorrow night’s main event at UFC 223 in Brooklyn were thrown up in the air.

Max Holloway has been declared “medically unfit” to compete against Khabib Nurmagomedov by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Holloway was due to weigh in this afternoon for tomorrow night’s clash with Nurmagomedov, in which the victor will succeed McGregor as UFC lightweight champion.

Holloway, the reigning featherweight champion, was only drafted in as a late replacement to face Nurmagomedov last Sunday, as a result of an injury to Tony Ferguson.

It’s understood that when he accepted the fight Holloway had approximately 20 pounds of weight to cut in order to make the lightweight championship limit of 155 pounds.

Holloway tweeted that while he was keen to continue cutting weight in order to fight tomorrow night, the commission has pulled the plug. The UFC are now seeking a replacement opponent to take on Nurmagomedov, with Anthony Pettis in pole position to face the undefeated Russian.

Pettis, a former lightweight champion, was due to fight Michael Chiesa on this weekend’s card. However, that fight was cancelled last night due to facial injuries Chiesa sustained as a result of an attack on a bus carrying fighters, which was carried out by Conor McGregor and members of his team.

Nurmagomedov made weight earlier today. At approximately 3.50pm Irish time, Pettis weighed in at 155.2 pounds. He is permitted an additional two-hour buffer to drop the excess fifth of a pound, which would make a title fight with Nurmagomedov official.

More to follow…

‘Working on consequences’: UFC condemns McGregor and bans him from Saturday’s card

Two fighters pulled from UFC 223 due to injuries suffered in McGregor rampage

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

