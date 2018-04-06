Two fighters pulled from UFC 223 due to injuries suffered in McGregor rampage

TWO UFC COMPETITORS have been pulled from their respective UFC 223 fights on medical grounds after suffering injuries during Conor McGregorâ€™s attack on a fighter bus on Thursday.

Lightweight Michael Chiesa was cut to the face and head by shattered glass during McGregorâ€™s rampage, and though he was deemed not to require stitches in hospital, was subsequently withdrawn from his fight with Anthony Pettis after medical assessment by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Ray Borg has also been withdrawn on medical grounds: the number three-ranked flyweight was sat alongside Chiesa on the bus, and reported to hospital hours later with an eye problem believed also to have been inflicted by a flying shard of glass.

Chiesa and Borg, along with respective opponents Anthony Pettis and Brandon Moreno, will go without a fight or paycheck this weekend as it stands â€“ this despite having completed full training camps.

A decision was made by the New York State Athletic Commission to pull me from UFC 223. Iâ€™m devastated to say the least. @Showtimepettis I hope to run this match up ASAP, June 9th in your backyard. Thatâ€™s all I have to say for now. Much love. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 6, 2018

The same fate has befallen Alex Caceres in slightly different circumstances: his fight with McGregorâ€™s SBG gym-mate, Artem Lobov, was cancelled due to Lobovâ€™s role in Thursdayâ€™s fracas.

UFC 223 was scheduled to have 12 fights â€“ a figure which has now been reduced to nine with the weigh-in still to come.

The NYPD are investigating the incident at Barclays Center along with McGregorâ€™s role in it, and wish to speak with the UFC lightweight champion. No warrant has been issued for his arrest.