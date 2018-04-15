  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 15 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ritchie extends Gunners' wretched away run as Rafa's incredible run continues

Arsenal have lost five top-flight games in a row for the first time since 1984, with Newcastle United coming from behind to beat them 2-1.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 3:54 PM
40 minutes ago 2,004 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3959283
Matt Ritchie and DeAndre Yedlin celebrate against Arsenal
Matt Ritchie and DeAndre Yedlin celebrate against Arsenal
Matt Ritchie and DeAndre Yedlin celebrate against Arsenal

NEWCASTLE UNITED CAME from a goal down to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday and extend the Gunners’ wretched run away from home in the Premier League.

Alexandre Lacazette’s opener was overturned by strikes from Ayoze Perez and Matt Ritchie, as Rafa Benitez’s side ended a 10-game losing streak against Arsenal and took another huge step towards safety with their fourth win in a row.

Arsenal, though, have now lost five in a row on their travels in the top flight for the first time since December 1984 and are just two points above seventh-place Burnley in the table.

Arsene Wenger, whose primary focus is on the Europa League, started Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang together for the first time and the duo combined to break the deadlock 14 minutes in at St. James’ Park.

Perez levelled the scores just before the half-hour mark with his third goal in as many league games, though, after the Gunners failed to deal with a long ball from the impressive Jonjo Shelvey.

Newcastle sensed the chance for a first home league win over Arsenal since 2005 and Ritchie proved to be the hero, finishing in style on 68 minutes to move the Magpies onto 41 points, 13 above the bottom three.

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League - St James' Park Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez. Source: Owen Humphreys

The Aubameyang-Lacazette partnership bore fruit early on, as the former Borussia Dortmund man latched onto Shkodran Mustafi’s long pass and crossed for Lacazette to volley past Martin Dubravka on the slide.

The home side drew level with a similar route-one approach, though. Shelvey’s raking pass was cushioned back by Dwight Gayle to DeAndre Yedlin, and his low cross was cleverly steered into the net at Petr Cech’s near post by Perez.

Calum Chambers had a great chance to restore the Gunners’ lead before the break in very similar fashion to Lacazette’s finish, but the full-back could only clip the outside of the right-hand post after stretching to meet Mustafi’s header across the box.

Lacazette spurned another good opening with a poor pass to 18-year-old Premier League debutant Joe Willock, but Arsenal’s attacking threat diminished entirely after the break as Newcastle began to push forward.

And it was Ritchie – the man who got the winner against Manchester United in February – who struck the decisive blow, collecting Perez’s flick and side-footing past Cech after Nacho Monreal had made a mess of a defensive header.

Kenedy clipped the woodwork on the break but the miss counted for little, with Arsenal’s faint top-four hopes all but over as they now face a battle to stay in the top six.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Louise Quinn’s 91st minute header sends Arsenal through to FA Cup final at Wembley

Dublin set to stage Liverpool versus Napoli friendly, according to club president

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
'If I had £20 spare I’d definitely put it on Scarlets beating Leinster and winning the whole thing'
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
LIVERPOOL
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
As it happened: Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
LEINSTER
'We had a number of young lads out there and it's really, really painful learning for them'
'We had a number of young lads out there and it's really, really painful learning for them'
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
Benetton stun the RDS as sloppy Leinster suffer shock defeat a week out from Scarlets
LEO CULLEN
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
'Jeepers, I remember the injury at the time and to see what he's done - an amazing story'
O'Brien return 'a great boost' but McGrath remains 'touch and go' for Scarlets
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ritchie extends Gunners' wretched away run as Rafa's incredible run continues
Ritchie extends Gunners' wretched away run as Rafa's incredible run continues
LIVE: Man United v West Brom, Premier League
Dublin set to stage Liverpool versus Napoli friendly, according to club president

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie