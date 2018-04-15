Louise Quinn's 91st minute header sends Arsenal through to FA Cup final at Wembley

LOUISE QUINN WAS the FA Cup hero for Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, as the Ireland international rose high to head the Gunners into a Wembley decider in the depths of stoppage time.

With it Arsenal secured their passage to a record 16th Women’s FA Cup final, however they had to dig deep against an Everton side that pushed them to their limits.

Danielle Carter gave the visitors the lead, converting Heather O’Reilly’s cross after 25 minutes, before Chloe Kelly levelled for the Toffees to make it 1-1 after the break.

With extra-time looming on the horizon, Wicklow native Quinn leapt high at the front post to notch a powerful headed effort flying past Kirstie Levell to snatch a dramatic, late 2-1 win.

Arsenal have won 14 of their 15 final appearances and will face either Chelsea or current holders Manchester City at Wembley on 5 May.

Fellow Ireland international Megan Campbell put in an inspired performance having just returned from injury for City in last year’s final, recording two assists in a 4-1 win over Birmingham City in front of a record 35,000 spectators.

Both Quinn and Campbell have just returned from international duty, where they claimed a dramatic World Cup qualifier win against Slovakia, before falling to European champions Holland 2-0 at Tallaght Stadium.

Arsenal are the record holders in the Women’s FA Cup with 14 final wins, having last claimed the title in 2016, winning nine of the last 14 deciders.

