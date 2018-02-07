Nigeria's new home kit will certainly stand out at this summer's World Cup

WITH THE 2018 World Cup finals just around the corner, many of the 32 qualified nations have been releasing their shiny new kits recently.

Today, we bring you the first images of the strips Nigeria will line out in this summer.

Made by Nike, the home jersey — green, white and black with a retro design — is reminiscent of the one worn at USA ’94, which was the Super Eagles’ first appearance at the World Cup.

It’s bound to divide opinion.

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi. Source: footyheadlines

Nigeria’s dark green away shirt is a far more classic offering, meanwhile. Nigeria face Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in Group D at the finals in Russia.

Jon Obi Mikel, these days with Chinese club Tianjin TEDA. Source: footyheadlines

Here are Nigerian stars Jon Obi Mikel, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi discussing the gear:

