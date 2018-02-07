16-year-old Irish striker bags hat-trick for Watford in epic comeback

IRELAND FANS ARE always eager to hear about the next generation of young talent coming through.

So let us introduce Ryan Cassidy.

The 16-year-old Dubliner signed for Premier League club Watford from St Kevin’s Boys last summer and almost immediately made an impression at U18 level.

Yesterday, the striker was handed his full debut for the Hornets’ U23s — these days managed by ex-West Ham midfielder Hayden Mullins.

The Professional Development League game initially looked like it would be one to forget for the teenager as Bristol City stormed into a 4-0 lead at their academy’s training ground.

However, Cassidy sparked a barely-believable comeback with his superb nine-minute hat-trick.

Watford actually went 5-4 ahead before Tyreek Bakinson pulled one back to end the 10-goal thriller in a draw.

😲 | #watfordfc's U23s were 4-0 down after 23 minutes at Bristol City this afternoon.



Sixteen-year-old debutant Ryan Cassidy then scored a hat-trick as the Hornets drew 5-5!



Match report ⤵️https://t.co/vxJWcngBwk pic.twitter.com/5lxuyxNAtR — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) February 6, 2018 Source: Watford FC /Twitter

Cassidy has already represented Ireland at U16 level but if he can consistently put in performances like this one then he will shoot up the ranks in no time.

Watch highlights of the game below, including his hat-trick (Watford’s second, third and fifth goals),:

😱 | We doubt you've ever seen a game like this before...



😰 4-0 - 23 minutes

😆 4-4 - 45 minutes

🤤 4-5 - 47 minutes

🤯 5-5 - 58 minutes#BristolCity #watfordfc pic.twitter.com/Fl93a06Jyi — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) February 7, 2018

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!