Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Talented midfielder reveals he's leaving Limerick a week out from the new season

Lee-J Lynch has thanked the club and its fans for their support over the past three years.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 12:30 PM
11 hours ago 9,708 Views 7 Comments
Lynch in action last season.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Lynch in action last season.
Lynch in action last season.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

LIMERICK FOOTBALL CLUB have lost a key player as Lee-J Lynch is leaving ahead of the 2018 campaign.

With the Blues’ opening SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture — against Sligo Rovers on Saturday, 17 February — just ten days away, the midfielder has announced his exit.

The 26-year-old moved to West Brom as a youngster and had a stint at Glenn Hoddle’s academy in Spain, before entering the League of Ireland with Drogheda United in 2011. He then lined out for Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic, before signing for Limerick in 2014.

After a brief period with Scottish outfit Hamilton Academical, Lynch rejoined his hometown club three years ago.

He confirmed the news in an Instagram post, but his immediate plans remain unclear.

Thanks to everyone involved with Limerick FC,” he wrote. ”It was a pleasure to play for my hometown club and thanks to all the fans for the support over the past three seasons.

“I wish Limerick FC all the best for the 2018 season and the future.”

With new manager Tommy Barrett at the helm, the Blues have had a significant turnover of players during the off-season and Lynch follows Chiedozie Ogbene (Brentford), Barry Cotter (Ipswich Town), Dean Clarke (St Patrick’s Athletic), Bastien Hery (Waterford) and John O’Flynn (Finn Harps) out the door.

They have added the likes of Eoin Wearen (Bohemians) Daniel Kearns (Sligo Rovers), Mark O’Sullivan (Waterford), Billy Dennehy (St Patrick’s Athletic), Darren Dennehy (St Patrick’s Athletic), Danny Morrissey (Finn Harps), Conor Ellis (Cork City) and Shaun Kelly (Ballynanty Rovers), however.

‘They can remain in Ireland, complete their education and still play football at an elite level’

‘To be named captain of the best club in the country is a proud moment for me’

