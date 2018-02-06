  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'To be named captain of the best club in the country is a proud moment for me'

Childhood Dundalk supporter Conor McCormack is set to skipper rivals Cork City for the 2018 season.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 6:33 PM
4 hours ago 8,038 Views 8 Comments
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CORK CITY HAVE confirmed the appointment of Conor McCormack as club captain ahead of the start of the 2018 League of Ireland season.

The news comes in advance of Sunday afternoon’s President’s Cup clash with Dundalk at Oriel Park. Fellow midfielder Gearoid Morrissey will act as vice-captain for John Caulfield’s side, who scooped a Premier Division and FAI Cup double last season.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said McCormack. “John asked me would I like to be captain and he really wants me to lead the team this year. To be named captain of the best club in the country is a proud moment for me.”

McCormack, who hails from Carlingford in Louth, was a childhood supporter of Dundalk, who have been Cork City’s biggest rivals in recent seasons. Before last November’s FAI Cup final win over the Lilywhites, he recalled trips to Oriel Park with his father.

“My dad used to take me to the games,” he told The42. “He was good friends with John Whyte, who’s a Dundalk legend. I have a lot of memories from back then, like Dundalk winning the FAI Cup [in 2002] against Stephen Kenny’s Bohs in the final.”

After moving to Cork from Derry City for the 2017 campaign, McCormack was a revelation in his debut season for the Leesiders. He previously had spells in the League of Ireland with St Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers, having also spent two years as a trainee with Manchester United.

“I’ve been in the league for a couple of years now,” he said. “I’ve been successful enough. I’ve won a couple of leagues and a couple of cups now as well. I’ve played with most of the players before — at past clubs and at present now with Cork. Hopefully we can do the same as what we did last year in this coming season.

“It was unbelievable. My first season, I couldn’t have imagined it going any better. But this year we’ve recruited very well and we have a great team going forward so hopefully we can top last year.”

In recent seasons, Cork City’s captain’s armband was worn by defenders Alan Bennett and Johnny Dunleavy, as well as midfielder Greg Bolger, who has now joined Shamrock Rovers.

