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Ronald Koeman to step down as Netherlands coach
NETHERLANDS COACH RONALD Koeman said on Tuesday he was stepping down after his team were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco in the last 32.
“Last night I took the decision to end my stint as head coach of the Dutch National Team,” Koeman said in a statement on Instagram.
“We all shared the dream of making history at this World Cup, but we fell short. No one is more disappointed by that than I am.
“As head coach, the responsibility ultimately rests with me.”
The Netherlands had been tipped to make a run deep into the tournament, but Morocco beat them 3-2 in a penalty shootout after the match in Monterrey had finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.
The Netherlands were leading 1–0 in the final minutes of the match thanks to a Cody Gakpo goal, but they conceded an equaliser deep in stoppage time when Issa Diop scored.
– © AFP 2026
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2026 world cup Ronald Koeman Soccer Morocco Netherlands Wave Goodbye