He loves this game! Ex-Man United defender Evra signs up with West Ham

WEST HAM UNITED have announced the signing of former France defender Patrice Evra on a free transfer.

The full-back, capped 81 times by Les Bleus, has joined the Hammers until the end of the season.

He won five Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League during an eight-year spell at Manchester United. Evra also enjoyed stints with Monaco and Juventus.

However, the 36-year-old has been a free agent since Marseille terminated his contract last November after he appeared to kick a fan prior to their Europa League game.

Having previously played under West Ham boss David Moyes during his short-lived term in charge of United, the pair have been reunited at the London club.

“I’m really happy to be a Hammer, to be back in the Premier League and I love this game!” Evra said.

“It’s amazing to be back and I am thankful to West Ham for giving me the opportunity to do my job.

When I wake up and know I am going to work hard, to have fun with my teammates and give my best on the pitch, I want to say a massive thanks to West Ham, to the chairman, to the manager to all my team-mates, who have given me a nice welcome, my agent and my brother.

“I’m just happy to be here, it’s really simple. You don’t realise how lucky you are and just to wake up this morning and know I am going to train with my new teammates made me smile!”

