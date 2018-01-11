  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Thursday 11 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They start getting attention from the opposite sex and start getting bought pints in pubs'

Offaly boss Stephen Wallace is keen to protect promising 18-year-old Cian Johnson.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 6:35 AM
2 hours ago 6,500 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3790816

TWO GAMES INTO his Offaly senior inter-county career and Cian Johnson is living up to the hype that accompanied him through the underage ranks.

Cian Johnson and Martin O'Connor Cian Johnson in action as a minor in 2016 Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

A prodigious young talent from Ferbane in Offaly, Johnson hasn’t yet started a senior club championship game in the county but he’s looked right at home in the full-forward line during the Faithful’s O’Byrne Cup campaign to date.

Johnson bagged 2-13 during Offaly’s Leinster minor campaign in 2017, where they fell to Louth at the semi-final stage.

Since then he’s made the leap straight into the senior set-up under new Offaly manager Stephen Wallace, and posted tallies of 1-3 and 0-6 against Wexford and Dublin respectively in the pre-season competition.

Johnson’s rise to prominence comes six months after the retirement of prolific forward Niall McNamee, although it’s far too early to draw comparisons between the two.

Naturally, Wallace is keen to avoid heaping any undue pressure on Johnson as he makes the sizable step-up  in standard and phsyicality from juvenile to adult football.

“We have to be very careful,” says Wallace. “Cian Johnson, he’s doing his Leaving Cert lads, he’s far from the finished article. He’s a talent, absolutely he’s a talent but every single one of ye can probably name 10 guys who were absolutely unbelievable at 18 or 19 and came to nothing.

“You can’t put a lot of pressure on him, we have to be careful with him, we have to mind him, we have to develop him. And, excuse my language there, but if so called big boys in there (the dressing room) are relying on Cian Johnson to bail them out Offaly are in big fucking trouble.”

Tadhg Morley Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

During his spell in charge of the Kerry juniors, Wallace saw players like Tadhg Morley, Jason Foley, Adrian Spillane, Gavin Crowley and Brendan O’Sullivan advance onto the senior panel, but he’s witnessed plenty of talented youngsters fall by the wayside as well.

“People need to realise that Cian Johnson is walking around with a school uniform on every day of the week. Cian Johnson is a kid. Is he a talent? Absolutely. I think he’s level headed enough that he can keep his feet on the ground.

“​But I’ve seen so many good young talents and they lose the run of themselves, they go mad, they start getting attention from members of the opposite sex etc, and they start getting bought pints in pubs and they come to nothing. We’ve got to mind Cian Johnson.”

Offaly face Westmeath in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final at TEG Cusack Park on Sunday and, while Wallace is satisfied with the opportunity to fight for silverware early on in his reign, he notes he is “three months into a three-year plan.”

Stephen Wallace Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“We have a lot of work to do and the reality is that it’s the O’Byrne Cup,” he says.

“These guys are learning, they’re young, they’re enthusiastic. They’re open to being coached which makes our job a little bit better but, yeah, a lot of work to be done.

“That team is young and they’re developing. (Against Dublin) we kept faith with the same team that played Wexford. We finished with 10 U-23s that day.

“These guys are putting their shoulders to the wheel. I’m hearing all this talk, ‘Oh, this guy is injured and this guy is away and all of that’.

“That’s fine, we move on with what we have and while these guys have the jersey they want to keep the jersey. That’s, from a management point of view, very positive.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Five-time Connacht champion Alan Freeman makes his inter-county return for Mayo tonight

Ex-Donegal boss McGuinness leaves Chinese role and hints at ‘new chapter in Europe’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United youngster makes Championship loan move for a third time
Man United youngster makes Championship loan move for a third time
Arsene Wenger confirms midfielder will join Valencia
League Cup semi-final finely balanced as Arsenal frustrate Chelsea
ARSENAL
As it happened: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final
As it happened: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final
Sanchez to forgo £25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
FOOTBALL
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Voodoo to blame for Lukaku leaving Everton, claims club's majority shareholder
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
LIVERPOOL
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
'For sure he was our target' - Conte admits Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
CHELSEA
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes £15 million switch to Chelsea

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie