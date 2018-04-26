Ulster duo named on Great Britain and Ireland team for prestigious amateur golf tournament

OLIVIA MEHAFFEY AND Paula Grant have been named on the Great Britain and Ireland team that will compete at the Curtis Cup in June.

They will form part of an eight-player team that will contest the prestigious biennial amateur event at the Quaker Ridge golf club in New York.

Team GB&I are looking to defend the title they won against the United States at Dun Laoghaire in 2016, and the tournament will run from 8 June to 10 June.

Down native Mehaffey, who was part of that victorious team two years ago, is preparing for her second Curtis Cup, while Lisburn’s Grant will be making her debut at the competition.

Leona Maguire was also on that winning GB&I team alongside Mehaffey, but has ruled herself out of contention for selection as she will turn professional next month.

Lurgan’s Annabel Wilson has been selected as the non-travelling reserve player.

Great Britain and Ireland team 🇬🇧🇮🇪 for 2018 @CurtisCup at Quaker Ridge.



India Clyburn

Annabell Fuller

Paula Grant

Alice Hewson

Lily May Humphreys

Sophie Lamb

Shannon McWilliam

Olivia Mehaffey



➡️https://t.co/O7u17d69iV pic.twitter.com/GNxPU4opi8 — The R&A (@RandA) April 26, 2018

Speaking on the R&A website, GB&I captain Elaine Farquharson-Black said:

“There have been a number of players throughout Great Britain and Ireland who have been in impressive form recently and it was a difficult decision to select only eight.

“The players selected will now have a wonderful opportunity to perform on the international stage in one of the world’s most prestigious events and I’m sure that they will give their very best as we attempt to retain the trophy against a talented team from the United States.”

