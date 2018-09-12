This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 12 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Neill hopeful of Arter return after Keane row

The Republic of Ireland manager was asked about the row involving the Cardiff City midfielder after tonight’s game.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 12:30 AM
22 minutes ago 250 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4231133
Martin O'Neill pictured during tonight's game.
Martin O'Neill pictured during tonight's game.
Martin O'Neill pictured during tonight's game.

MARTIN O’NEILL SAID he hoped Harry Arter and Declan Rice would rejoin the Irish squad after his players bounced back from a thrashing by Wales to draw 1-1 with Poland in Wroclaw.

Audio recordings of Ireland’s Stephen Ward discussing a row between Arter and O’Neill’s assistant Roy Keane emerged after the Bournemouth midfielder, currently on loan at Cardiff City, put his international career on hold while he considers his options.

Rice, meanwhile, is considering interest from England but O’Neill was in a positive mood about the possibility of the pair joining his squad for Ireland’s Nations League games against Denmark and Wales in October.

“That would be nice and in an ideal world that would be terrific,” said O’Neill, when asked whether Rice and Arter would join up with his players next month.

“I hope that will be the case,” he went on. “Confidence has been restored after this performance and we are ready to go in those games.”

Aiden O’Brien scored on his debut to give Ireland the lead early in the second half against Poland and the visitors’ defence was notably stronger than it had been five days earlier when Wales scored four at Cardiff City Stadium.

Poland substitute Mateusz Klich eventually broke the Irish resolve with a late equaliser but O’Neill was pleased by the improvement he saw in his team.

“It was a brilliant effort by the players and we will step forward for the two games now next month,” he told reporters.

“It was a great effort and it was just disappointing that we didn’t see it through.”

Opposite number Jerzy Brzeczek praised his side’s performance and suggested that Poland are starting to recover from a disappointing showing at the World Cup, where they crashed out at the group stage.

He said: “This team began to function well, not only on the pitch and training, but also in other situations.

“I did not expect so soon after the failed World Cup that there would be positive changes.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Alderweireld 'not disappointed' about Man United transfer collapse
    Alderweireld 'not disappointed' about Man United transfer collapse
    Uefa set to launch third European club competition
    Eriksen vows to take Denmark scoring form back to Tottenham
    IRELAND
    How one drug can make sex euphoric, but also destroy lives
    How one drug can make sex euphoric, but also destroy lives
    O'Brien nets on debut as Ireland steady the leaking ship in Wroclaw
    As it happened: Poland v Ireland, International friendly
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Zidane announces he's ready to return to work amid Man United links
    Luke Shaw heading back to Man United after England concussion
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    WhatsApp controversy overshadows Ireland's Poland preparations
    WhatsApp controversy overshadows Ireland's Poland preparations
    Four in 10 people support Keane and O’Neill in wake of leaked voice message
    O'Neill: 'Roy Keane has never let me down. I'll take responsibility, because that's my job'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie