McGrath heads for the exit door after difficult first 10 months in charge of Louth

Louth GAA confirmed his departure this evening.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 8:32 PM
McGrath has stepped down.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
McGrath has stepped down.
McGrath has stepped down.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

PETE MCGRATH’S TWO-YEAR term in charge of the Louth footballers has lasted just 10 months after he took the decision to step down on the back of the county’s shock championship exit.

The 64-year-old, who assumed the position last September, was heavily critical of his side in the aftermath of the Leinster senior football championship defeat to Carlow at the start of the summer.

Louth were then dumped out of the championship with a shock 10-point defeat to Leitrim in round two of the qualifiers, and after taking time to consider his future, McGrath has this evening left the post.

In a statement released tonight, Louth GAA said ‘following on from discussions with our senior football manager, we wish to confirm that Pete McGrath has decided to step down from the position.

“Louth GAA would like to place on record our appreciation to Pete and his backroom team for all their efforts and commitment with our senior squad this year. Pete has great enthusiasm for the game and Louth GAA enjoyed a positive working relationship with him and his management team.

“We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

After promotion to Division 2 of the Allianz Football League, Louth endured a miserable 2018 campaign, suffering seven straight defeats as they suffered immediate relegation.

McGrath has had previous spells in charge of Fermanagh and Down, with whom he enjoyed considerable success in the form of two All-Ireland titles in 1991 and 1994.

RTÉ to show Roscommon-Armagh qualifier in conjunction with England’s WC quarter

Donegal fail in bid to have clash with Dublin moved out of Croke Park

