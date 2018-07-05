RTÃ‰ to show Roscommon-Armagh qualifier in conjunction with England's WC quarter

The RTÃ‰ cameras will be in Portlaoise on Saturday.

SATURDAYâ€™S ALL-IRELAND football qualifier clash between Roscommon and Armagh will be shown live on RTÃ‰â€™s News Now channel, as part of a busy weekend of sport across the national broadcasterâ€™s platforms.

The round four qualifier will be broadcast live from Oâ€™Moore Park from 2.45pm on the dedicated news channel while RTÃ‰ 2 shows coverage of the World Cup quarter-final between England and Sweden from Samara.

Michael Lyster will present coverage of The Saturday Game from Portlaoise and will be joined by Colm Oâ€™Rourke and Michael Meehan for studio analysis, with commentary coming from Marty Morrissey and Kevin Cassidy.

The RTÃ‰ News Now channel is available online in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, while viewers in the south can also access the station on Saorview, Sky and Virgin Media platforms.

RTÃ‰ will also have live coverage of Sundayâ€™s Leinster senior hurling championship final replay between Kilkenny and Galway from Semple Stadium. Lysterâ€™s panel will includeÂ Henry Shefflin, Cyril Farrell and Ger Loughnane.

Sky Sports, meanwhile, are showing the round four qualifiers between Cork and Tyrone (4pm) and Fermanagh and Kildare (6.45pm) back-to-back on Saturday evening.

Saturday:

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, RTÃ‰ 1, 12.40pm

Roscommon v Armagh, RTÃ‰ News Now, 3pm

England v Sweden, RTÃ‰ 2, 3pm

Cork v Tyrone, Sky Sports Arena, 4pm

Fermanagh v Kildare, Sky Sports Arena, 6.45pm

Russia v Croatia, RTÃ‰ 2, 7pm

Sunday:

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, RTÃ‰ 2, 12pm

Kilkenny v Galway, RTÃ‰ 1, 3pm

