A NEW MANAGEMENT team in place and already the talk of the ultimate target in Gaelic football crops up.

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy is delighted with the new team. Source: INPHO

Kerry installed Peter Keane as their new senior boss last night on a three-year term with Donie Buckley, Maurice Fitzgerald, Tommy Griffin and James Foley set to work alongside him.

And county board chairman Tim Murphy is confident that the new management group can deliver Sam Maguire to Kerry.

“I’m delighted to say in our view certainly, and I think would be reflected by the delegates here tonight, we’ve a first-class team that will bring the Sam Maguire back to Kerry I think in the not too distant future,” Murphy told RTÉ News after last night’s county board meeting.

“I think he (Peter Keane) brings a new level of freshness. He won three minor All-Ireland (titles). I think he’s an ability to assemble a really good team around him and has proven that in the past and as evidenced by the management team he has assembled around himself going forward.

“We’re delighted and we wish Peter and his management team all the very best.”

Murphy revealed that the sub-committee sought not to be sidetracked by speculation over contenders, as they searched for Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s replacement.

“There was a lot of contenders out there. Some of them were contenders and others weren’t but as a selection group we focused on the task at hand.

“There was numerous names mentioned in the media and we went about our business in a quiet efficient manner and came up with the name of Peter Keane and his management team.”

Murphy described the addition of Donie Buckley, the Mayo coach for the last six seasons, as ‘very important’ and believes the introduction of the county’s successful underage players as ‘the biggest challenge’ facing the new management side.

“I would definitely see Donie’s role as very important. He’s proven himself to be one of the best football coaches, offensively and defensively in the country. We’re absolutely thrilled that he’s on board with Peter’s management team. I think he’ll bring a new dimension, new freshness, a new level of expertise which can only be welcome.

“I think the biggest challenge the management team will have really is to integrate the younger players into the senior setup as quickly as possible without compromising their physical development or otherwise.

“That process commenced under Eamonn Fitzmaurice this year, we’d seven new debutants in the Munster championship this year and by extension the new management team will continue that.

“I think we have a fantastic pool of talent coming through and that is the challenge the management will have to integrate them into the senior setup as quickly as possible but I have no doubt that they’re well capable of doing so and will do so very quickly.”

