This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We've a first-class team that will bring the Sam Maguire back to Kerry I think in the not too distant future'

Tim Murphy is delighted with the appointment of Peter Keane.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 11:18 AM
53 minutes ago 1,123 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4275506

A NEW MANAGEMENT team in place and already the talk of the ultimate target in Gaelic football crops up.

pjimage (2) Kerry chairman Tim Murphy is delighted with the new team. Source: INPHO

Kerry installed Peter Keane as their new senior boss last night on a three-year term with Donie Buckley, Maurice Fitzgerald, Tommy Griffin and James Foley set to work alongside him.

And county board chairman Tim Murphy is confident that the new management group can deliver Sam Maguire to Kerry.

“I’m delighted to say in our view certainly, and I think would be reflected by the delegates here tonight, we’ve a first-class team that will bring the Sam Maguire back to Kerry I think in the not too distant future,” Murphy told RTÉ News after last night’s county board meeting.

“I think he (Peter Keane) brings a new level of freshness. He won three minor All-Ireland (titles). I think he’s an ability to assemble a really good team around him and has proven that in the past and as evidenced by the management team he has assembled around himself going forward.

“We’re delighted and we wish Peter and his management team all the very best.”

Murphy revealed that the sub-committee sought not to be sidetracked by speculation over contenders, as they searched for Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s replacement.

“There was a lot of contenders out there. Some of them were contenders and others weren’t but as a selection group we focused on the task at hand.

“There was numerous names mentioned in the media and we went about our business in a quiet efficient manner and came up with the name of Peter Keane and his management team.”

Murphy described the addition of Donie Buckley, the Mayo coach for the last six seasons, as ‘very important’ and believes the introduction of the county’s successful underage players as ‘the biggest challenge’ facing the new management side.

“I would definitely see Donie’s role as very important. He’s proven himself to be one of the best football coaches, offensively and defensively in the country. We’re absolutely thrilled that he’s on board with Peter’s management team. I think he’ll bring a new dimension, new freshness, a new level of expertise which can only be welcome.

“I think the biggest challenge the management team will have really is to integrate the younger players into the senior setup as quickly as possible without compromising their physical development or otherwise.

“That process commenced under Eamonn Fitzmaurice this year, we’d seven new debutants in the Munster championship this year and by extension the new management team will continue that.

“I think we have a fantastic pool of talent coming through and that is the challenge the management will have to integrate them into the senior setup as quickly as possible but I have no doubt that they’re well capable of doing so and will do so very quickly.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor's coach expects to see Khabib rematch come next, but would love to see Diaz trilogy
    McGregor's coach expects to see Khabib rematch come next, but would love to see Diaz trilogy
    Dana White dismisses claim UFC should shoulder blame for Khabib's actions
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    FOOTBALL
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    Mbappe, Pulisic and Alexander-Arnold all shortlisted for inaugural Kopa Trophy
    Mourinho under FA investigation after allegedly swearing in Portuguese
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Here are the 30 male and 15 female nominees for the Ballon d'Or
    Here are the 30 male and 15 female nominees for the Ballon d'Or
    Guardiola says sorry to Gabriel Jesus for stopping him taking penalty
    Can Jose Mourinho survive 'manhunt' after stay of execution?
    REVIEW
    Brees breaks Manning's all-time passing record as Saints beat Redskins
    Brees breaks Manning's all-time passing record as Saints beat Redskins
    Review: The Kia Ceed has blossomed into a well-tuned machine that's fighting for class honours
    Rams and Chiefs remain undefeated, Gano slays Giants from long range
    LIVERPOOL
    'Liverpool lacking a Silva' - Reds urged to sign creative player
    'Liverpool lacking a Silva' - Reds urged to sign creative player
    'I'll take it!' — Klopp satisfied with Man City draw
    'If we played quickly, Liverpool are better than us' — Guardiola

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie