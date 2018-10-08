New man in charge! Kerry confirm appointment of Keane as senior football boss

PETER KEANE HAS been tonight appointed as the new manager of the Kerry senior footballers on a three-year term.

Kerry All-Ireland minor winning boss Peter Keane. Source: Inpho

Keane’s appointment was officially confirmed tonight at a meeting of the Kerry county board.

His management team of Donie Buckley, Maurice Fitzgerald, Tommy Griffin and James Foley has also been announced.

It had been widely expected that the Cahersiveen native would be handed the role and his appointment was rubber-stamped after county chairman Tim Murphy proposed him to club delegates.

It fills a vacancy that has risen in Kerry since Eamonn Fitzmaurice stepped down after the clash with Kildare in early August, a game that saw them secure a victory but still bow out at the Super 8s stage of the All-Ireland senior football championship.

Fitzmaurice had been in charge for the last six campaigns, winning the Munster championship each season and claiming the All-Ireland title in 2014.

Former Kerry football boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Keane has developed a brilliant track record at underage level. He took over the Kerry minor side at the start of the 2016 campaign, steering them to three Munster and All-Ireland minor titles since then.

Before that he guided his native St Mary’s to the All-Ireland junior title in 2011 and Killarney Legion to the Kerry county senior decider in 2015.

