It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Sean Cronin celebrates Ireland’s Six Nations win against Wales with his twin sons Finn and Cillian
2. Nemo Rangers’ Paul Kerrigan reacts after scoring a point in the All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship semi-final
3. Cork City’s Gearoid Morrissey surrounded by team-mates after scoring against Waterford at Turners Cross
4. Newly elected President of the GAA John Horan gives his first speech to congress
5. Jordan Hart wipes down Make it Hurrah after a run on the gallops at the Irish Grand National Weights Launch
6. Paul Mannion is fouled by Eoin O’Donoghue at MacHale Park
7. The Netherlands’ Danaid Prinsen wins the Women’s 800m at the AIT International Arena Grand Prix in Athlone
8. Wesley celebrate winning the Bank of Ireland Vinnie Murray Cup against the Kings Hospital
9. Sene Naoupu scores a try for Ireland against Wales in the Women’s Six Nations on Sunday
10. Dublin’s Martha Byrne competes for possession with Clodagh McManamon and Rachel Kearns of Mayo
‘For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you’d be at Arsenal for 20 years… I got very lucky really’
The Irish Cool Runnings: How a group of elite rowers became Ireland’s first Olympic bobsleigh team
