The Irish Cool Runnings: How a group of elite rowers became Ireland's first Olympic bobsleigh team

THE JAMAICAN BOBSLEIGH team of the 1988 Winter Olympics have been forever immortalised in the 1993 John Candy comedy Cool Runnings.

The story of how a group of sprinters from a Caribbean country reached the Olympic stage in a winter sport naturally lends itself to a good film script, but what is less known is the fact that the while the charismatic Jamaicans were trying to get a bobsleigh team off the ground, so were a group of elite Irish rowers.

As the 2018 Winter Olympics draws to a close, we followed up on an earlier piece on The42 and caught up with some of the other men involved in this pioneering group of athletes, whose perseverance created the first Irish Olympic bobsleigh team.

