This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 20 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth

It was an eventful few days for defender Jonas Knudsen.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Jun 2018, 4:16 PM
27 minutes ago 1,434 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4081864
Denmark defender Jonas Knudsen.
Denmark defender Jonas Knudsen.
Denmark defender Jonas Knudsen.

KASPER SCHMEICHEL UNDERLINED the importance of family values within the Denmark squad after they paid for Jonas Knudsen to fly home following the birth of his child.

The Ipswich Town defender was an unused substitute for Saturday’s 1-0 Group C win over Peru at the World Cup in Russia, sealed thanks to Yussuf Poulsen’s second-half goal.

As news reached the Denmark camp that Knudsen’s daughter had been born three weeks prematurely — but in good health — captain Simon Kjaer led the calls for his team-mate to be allowed to return home.

Although the coaching staff were reportedly not keen on the idea, the squad came up with the money to pay for a private plane to transport Knudsen to Denmark and back in a day, 24 hours after the Peru clash.

“We’re footballers but also human beings,” Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel told a media conference today ahead of their meeting with Australia in Samara.

“I’m a father myself. I can’t imagine how big it must have been for Jonas to get the message but not be there. We wanted to help him, there are lots of fathers in the squad.

“You’ve got to look beyond football and to the human being, so

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 85th international goal

Ronaldo-inspired Portugal prevail as Morocco become the first side dumped out of World Cup

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
Can we just talk about the wild life of Paul the Octopus for a minute?
'I want to prove people wrong': Kane aiming to reach Ronaldo and Messi levels
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
Wilshere 'ultimately left with little choice' as he confirms Arsenal exit after 17 years
'His involvement provoked discomfort' - Barca angered by Pique's role in Griezmann saga
IRELAND
Analysis: The David Pocock offside penalty that wasn't really a penalty
Analysis: The David Pocock offside penalty that wasn't really a penalty
Scannell and Herring impress as Ireland's depth continues to grow
'We played minor together for Westmeath for a year and senior for Athlone'
ENGLAND
Struggling England under scrutiny but Eddie Jones is 'absolutely loving it'
Struggling England under scrutiny but Eddie Jones is 'absolutely loving it'
The only thing Kane hasn't done is score in August - Southgate
As it happened: England v Tunisia, World Cup
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League opponents confirmed for League of Ireland trio
Europa League opponents confirmed for League of Ireland trio
Cork City boss believes they've been dealt toughest possible Champions League draw
Cork City face daunting task against Polish kingpins in Champions League opener

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie