This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Wednesday 27 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No ructions in Poland camp after Lewandowski says team has 'too little quality,' insists team-mate

Poland face Japan in their final Group H meeting on Thursday with little more than pride to play for.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 7:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,027 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4095897
Poland captain Robert Lewandowski
Poland captain Robert Lewandowski
Poland captain Robert Lewandowski

JAKUB BLASZCZYKOWSKI INSISTS there is no ill-feeling within the Poland squad after Robert Lewandowski pulled no punches with his assessment of their early World Cup exit.

After a 2-1 loss to Senegal was followed by a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Colombia, Adam Nawalka’s side are left with little more than pride to play for when they face Japan in their final Group H meeting in Volgograd on Thursday.

Following the Colombia game, captain Lewandowski said the team possessed “too little quality”, as they failed to build on their promising Euro 2016 campaign, when they reached the last eight and were only edged out by eventual champions Portugal on penalties.

Blaszczykowski skirted around addressing Lewandowski’s comments directly, but conceded the squad would have to accept any negativity that came their way.

“When negative results appear, when we lose matches, there are problems,” he told a media conference.

“Then some untrue information was available. Today we don’t have a lot of arguments in favour of us. We have to accept criticism and it’s very easy to take it because our dreams never came true.

“I personally believe that as a player who’s spent time in the national team, the atmosphere has not changed. What has changed only is the fact that we lost.

We have to face it. All in all I think what is most important for us is we have to accept the criticism and resist all those difficult situations because our results were bad, we have not provided sufficient positive arguments.

“We have to live on and fight more tomorrow. I would like to express my words of gratitude to all the people who have supported our team, especially in those very difficult moments.

“I also thank journalists who were with us and devoted their private time to support us. You do not always receive the answers you’d expect to but in the last four years we created something very beautiful and we would like to say we’re very bitter about losing two games.

I’d also like to say we invested a lot to be here and we had much greater expectations from ourselves but life goes on and the match tomorrow will be of great significance from the mental point of view because we need to demonstrate that we never give up as a team.

“In the last four years we have provided a lot of positive emotions to football fans so we remember those moments and they’ll be of great importance tomorrow. We want to show we’re a bunch of guys who never give up.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Juventus complete €40 million deal for Portugal international Cancelo

Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter’s mother

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Neymar's influence grows as Brazil move through the gears to book place in last-16
Neymar's influence grows as Brazil move through the gears to book place in last-16
'He's still recovering' - Belgium's top marksman Lukaku ruled out of Group G showdown with England
South Korea celebrated like they had qualified for last 16 as players weren't told Sweden were cruising
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
AC Milan to lodge appeal against Europa League ban
AC Milan to lodge appeal against Europa League ban
No ructions in Poland camp after Lewandowski says team has 'too little quality,' insists team-mate
Juventus complete €40 million deal for Portugal international Cancelo
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Southampton snap up 16-year-old Ireland underage international from Sligo Rovers
Southampton sign Celtic midfielder for €8 million
LIONEL MESSI
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Messi and Rojo magic helps nervy Argentina reach World Cup last 16
WORLD CUP 2018
Mexico well beaten by Sweden but both progress to knockouts at Germany's expense
Mexico well beaten by Sweden but both progress to knockouts at Germany's expense
World champions Germany crash out at group stage following Korean humiliation
As it happened: South Korea v Germany, World Cup, Group F

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie