Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 4 March, 2018
Spurs cement top-four position while Swansea strengthen survival hopes

Meanwhile, Troy Deeney pushed West Brom closer to relegation, while Riyad Mahrez came to the rescue for Leicester.

By AFP Saturday 3 Mar 2018, 5:59 PM
9 hours ago 4,842 Views 12 Comments
Image: AFP/Getty Images
SPURS CEMENTED THEIR position in the Premier League’s top four, as Son Heung-Min inspired a 2-0 win over Huddersfield, while Swansea improved their survival prospects with a 4-1 thrashing of West Ham on Saturday.

Spurs 2-0 Huddersfield

Son put Spurs ahead in the 27th minute at Wembley with his 14th goal of the season as Dele Alli’s pass sliced open the Huddersfield defence and the South Korea forward raced clear to finish emphatically.

Son struck again in the 54th minute, timing his run perfectly to meet Harry Kane’s cross with a bullet header past Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Tottenham’s third successive league win lifted them five points clear of fifth placed Chelsea in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish.

It was the perfect warm-up for Tottenham’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Juventus on Wednesday, with the tie delicately poised at 2-2.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are up to third place, but Liverpool can reclaim that position if they avoid defeat against Newcastle at Anfield later on Saturday.

Swansea 4-1 West Ham

At the Liberty Stadium, Swansea climbed out of the relegation zone and pushed West Ham deeper into trouble.

South Korea midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng drove a 20-yarder past West Ham goalkeeper Adrian in the eighth minute for only his second goal of the season.

Swansea City v West Ham United - Premier League Source: Athena Pictures - Getty Images

West Ham defender Winston Reid was given oxygen before being stretchered off after a nasty looking fall.

Carlos Carvalhal’s team took advantage to double their lead in the 32nd minute as Mike van der Hoorn was left unmarked to head home from close-range.

Former Leicester midfielder Andy King notched a 48th minute tap-in for his first Swansea goal.

Jordan Ayew slammed in a 63rd minute penalty, awarded for a foul on his brother Andrew Ayew as Swansea moved three points clear of the bottom three.

Michail Antonio got one back for West Ham in the 79th minute, but the visitors’ third defeat in their last four games leaves them three points above the relegation zone.

Watford 1-0 West Brom

Troy Deeney pushed West Bromwich Albion closer to relegation as the Watford striker’s late goal sealed a 1-0 win at Vicarage Road.

Deeney slotted home from a Will Hughes pass in the 77th minute to leave bottom-of-the-table West Brom nursing a fifth consecutive defeat that leaves them eight points from safety.

Southampton 0-0 Stoke

Southampton, sitting one point above the relegation zone, have only one win in their last 16 games after being held to a drab 0-0 draw by second from bottom Stoke at St Mary’s.

Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth

Riyad Mahrez rescued Leicester with a last-gasp equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

The Foxes fell behind in the 35th minute at the King Power Stadium when Marc Albrighton conceded a penalty with a foul on Josh King, who picked himself up to convert the spot-kick.

But Algeria winger Mahrez curled in a superb free-kick seven minutes into stoppage-time.

© – AFP, 2018

Dembele on the double as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup semi-finals

Sean Maguire returns from four month injury layoff to score dramatic late brace for Preston

Spurs cement top-four position while Swansea strengthen survival hopes
