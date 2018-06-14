This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stuck for time in the morning? This 5 ingredient smoothie will set you right

It can be hard to find the time to squeeze breakfast in, but this will help.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,284 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4062063
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Veselova
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Veselova

IF YOU’RE THE  type who goes to bed wearing your work clothes to save time in the mornings we think we know what kind of breakfast you’re after.

You won’t be the type to stew over the thickness of the hollandaise sauce for the eggs benedict but rather the gone in 60 seconds type.

Thankfully, the advent of blenders has facilitated this lifestyle and provided you’ve the following ingredients placed in it overnight there’s no reason you can’t go from bed to pavement in this time.

Ingredients:

  • Half a bowl of porridge oats
  • 1 banana
  • A tablespoon of peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons of yoghurt
  • A handful of ice

Method:

  1. Press ‘on’ and you’ll be good to go in less than a minute!

This breakfast smoothie isn’t loaded with the sugar content of many others, you’ll kick-start your metabolism, replenish your energy stores and possibly even keep you away from the vending machine until lunch.

