January - Who did Carl Frampton lose his WBA featherweight title to in Las Vegas? Horacio Garcia Leo Santa Cruz

Scott Quigg Kiko Martinez

February - Who defeated Ireland in their Six Nations opener? Scotland England

Wales France

March - Barcelona completed a miracle comeback to overturn a 4-0 first leg deficit and defeat PSG in the Champions League round of 16, but who scored the dramatic late winner? Neymar Leo Messi

Arda Turan Sergi Roberto

April - Davy Fitzgerald was slapped with an eight-week touchline ban for an altercation with which Tipperary player in the Allianz Hurling League semi-final? Jason Forde Niall O'Meara

Ronan Maher John McGrath

May - Which League of Ireland club was rocked with a match-fixing probe? Sligo Rovers Bray Wanderers

Athlone Town Waterford

June - What Irishman finished off a try for the ages as the Lions went down 30-15 to New Zealand in the first test? Sean O'Brien Conor Murray

Robbie Henshaw Jonny Sexton

July - Roger Federer rolled back the years to lift the Wimbledon title, but how many Grand Slams has he now won? 16 17

18 19

August - What Irish woman was named the best amateur player in women's golf for a third straight year? Leona Maguire Olivia Mehaffey

Paula Grant Annabel Wilson

September - Who was named as the host city for the 2024 Olympic Games? Los Angeles Rome

Tokyo Paris

October - In what place did Sanita Puspure finish in the final of the women's single sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Florida? 1st 2nd

3rd 4th

November - How many of the victorious Galway All-Ireland winning team picked up All-Stars this year? 6 7

8 9