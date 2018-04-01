  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Mayo's Ray Moylette eases to victory in grudge fight with Irish-American rival

Moylette and Matt Doherty exchanged more than words in the ring, but it was the Irishman who won out.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 7:09 AM
1 hour ago 2,925 Views 4 Comments
ISLANDEADY LIGHT-WELTERWEIGHT ‘SUGAR’ Ray Moylette outclassed Irish-American rival Matt Doherty in Boston overnight to move to 9-0 (3KOs) as a professional.

Moylette, who had labelled Doherty ‘a donkey’s flute’ in the lead-up to the pair’s six-round showdown, was awarded a unanimous decision on scores of 59-55, 59-55 and 58-54.

‘The Mantis’, originally from Salem, Massachusetts, drops to 8-4-1. He remained in his corner while the verdict was read out, but eventually embraced the victor who approached to congratulate him on an entertaining scrap at Marina Bay SportsPlex, Quincy.

Former European amateur champion Moylette put together a highly impressive final four rounds to sway the bout comfortably in his favour, finding a home for a dazzling array of shots.

Doherty stalked forward perpetually but couldn’t match the Mayo man for ideas nor firepower; in the penultimate round, Moylette put together what might be his finest verse as a professional to date, using fleet footwork to manoeuvre himself into position before unleashing several vicious head-body combinations. He had Doherty wilting briefly against the ropes towards the finish, but the American – who has never been stopped – showed enough defensive nous to survive and recover.

The former Irish amateur star produced a similar onslaught in the final stanza before coasting to the finish, all the while safe in the knowledge he was well clear on the cards.

Despite hopes it might feature as part of the TV broadcast, Moylette-Doherty just about missed out on an ESPN-slash-eir Sport slot due to time constraints.

Earlier in the evening, live on ESPN and eir Sport, the Islandeady man’s former Irish team-mate Jason Quigley successfully returned to the ring after over a year out through injury.

After over a year out, Jason Quigley returns with a soul-snatching stoppage in Boston

