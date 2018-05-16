  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England World Cup-winning defender passes away

Former left-back Ray Wilson, who also lifted the FA Cup with Everton in 1966, has died at the age of 83.

By AFP Wednesday 16 May 2018, 3:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,104 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4016618
Wilson lifting the World Cup trophy with team-mates George Cohen, Bobby Moore and Jack Charlton.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Wilson lifting the World Cup trophy with team-mates George Cohen, Bobby Moore and Jack Charlton.
Wilson lifting the World Cup trophy with team-mates George Cohen, Bobby Moore and Jack Charlton.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

RAY WILSON, A member of the England team that beat West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, has died aged 83.

An outstanding left-back, Wilson won 63 caps with 1966 a memorable year for him as he won the FA Cup with Everton at Wembley and a few weeks later the World Cup as hosts England beat West Germany 4-2 at the same stadium.

“Everton Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ray Wilson,” read a statement on the club website.

“Unquestionably one of the finest footballers to wear the royal blue jersey, Ray passed away on Tuesday evening, aged 83.”

Wilson, married for 61 years to Pat who survives him and father of two boys Russell and Neil, never lost his love for Everton whom he joined in 1964.

He loved it at Goodison, absolutely loved it,” Pat said last year.

“He still does. If they are on television, that is it. He sits there and watches it, transfixed.”

Ray Wilson File Photo Wilson (left) with fellow World Cup winners Carlos Alberto (Brazil 1970) and Ossie Ardiles (Argentina 1978). Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Wilson was revered by both Everton and his first club Huddersfield and he was honoured in April this year when their Premier League clash was officially designated Ray Wilson Day.

Wilson played almost 300 matches for Huddersfield having been signed by former Liverpool managerial legend Bill Shankly in 1955. He moved to Merseyside in 1964.

Even before he had a trial with the Yorkshire club, Everton had their eyes on him.

I got a letter from Everton offering me a deal but I felt loyal to Huddersfield,” he said years later.

“But I remember looking around Goodison properly for the first time after I had joined and thought to myself, ‘My word, what have I been missing out on all these years, I should have been here years ago.’”

© – AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Liverpool youngster included as Hart and Wilshere miss out on England’s World Cup squad

Romania to appeal Rugby World Cup disqualification

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
'Nobody is more anxious than me to go back and nobody is more afraid than me'
'Nobody is more anxious than me to go back and nobody is more afraid than me'
Fifa urged to remove referee from World Cup after match-fixing ban
Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
LEINSTER
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
'I don’t need to convince them, they believe it': Munster relishing task of toppling Leinster
Tighthead Heffernan moves from Leinster to grow Irish presence in Nottingham
HURLING
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Life without Kilkenny after winning four All-Irelands and backing a brother chasing the AFL dream
Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you'
ENGLAND
England World Cup-winning defender passes away
England World Cup-winning defender passes away
Liverpool youngster included as Hart and Wilshere miss out on England's World Cup squad
Gary Lineker says England should 'write off' World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie