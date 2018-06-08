This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 8 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's World Cup qualification hopes dealt a blow with Norway defeat

A brace from Lisa-Marie Utland saw Colin Bell’s team go down in this evening’s qualifier.

By Ben Blake Friday 8 Jun 2018, 7:26 PM
53 minutes ago 3,208 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4061008
The Norwegian celebrate their first goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The Norwegian celebrate their first goal.
The Norwegian celebrate their first goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Republic of Ireland 0

Norway 2

Ben Blake reports from Tallaght Stadium

NORWAY CLAIMED A deserved win over Ireland’s women in front of 3,172 fans tonight.

Goals from Lisa-Marie Utland either side of half-time did the damage but the visitors could easily have put a couple more past Ireland goalkeeper Marie Hourihan.

The defeat leaves the Girls in Green with a mountain to climb to finish second in Group 3, but they do meet the same opponents against in Stavanger this Tuesday.

Manager Colin Bell made two changes from the side that lost out to the Netherlands at the same venue back in April as Tyler Toland and Aine O’Gorman returned to the line-up.

Ireland set up in a 4-5-1 against the group’s top seeds in an effort to contain their opponents, pack the midfield and capitalise on the counter-attack as Shelbourne striker Leanne Kiernan was tasked with filling the lone striker role.

Ireland teamshot Ireland's starting line-up. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

However, they fell behind on 21 minutes as a corner from Guro Reiten was headed home by Utland.

After breaking deadlock, the Norwegians began to take control and Hourihan had to tip Reiten’s drilled strike onto the crossbar with a half-hour played.

Ireland trailed by a single goal heading into the half-time break, and they created their best chance of the evening four minutes after the restart.

Kiernan did all the work on her own to break down the left and drive by a couple of defenders. Upon reaching the box, however, she appeared to run out of steam and shot straight at Ingrid Hjelmseth.

Leanne Kiernan shoots on goal Leanne Kieran shoots at goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Norway then doubled their advantage on 61 minutes from another set-piece. A Reiten free-kick was touched on by Syrstad Engan and Utland arrived to side-foot over the line from a couple of yards out.

Bell threw on Amber Barrett for the closing period, but the away side stood strong and even went close again as Reiten struck the post. Down the other end, Karen Duggan blazed a volley over late on.

Norway go two points ahead of Ireland with a game less played and they do it all again in three days’ time.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Marie Hourihan; Sophie Perry-Campbell, Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn (Claire O’Riordan 37), Aine O’Gorman; Denise O’Sullivan, Karen Duggan, Tyler Toland, Niamh Fahey (Amber Barrett 70), Katie McCabe; Leanne Kiernan.

NORWAY: Ingrid Hjelmseth; Ingrid Wold, Maren Mjelde (c), Maria Thorisdotti, Synne Skinnes Hansen; Caroline Graham Hansen (Vilde Boe Risa 70), Frida Maanum, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Guro Reiten; Isabell Herlovsen (Synne Jensen 89), Lisa-Marie Utland (Elise Thorsnes 76).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

RTÉ to broadcast Ireland’s away tie in crucial World Cup double-header after home game blackout

LIVE: Ireland v Norway, Women’s World Cup qualifier

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season
Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season
Zlatan Ibrahimovic slams Swedish media over World Cup snub
'The golden generation in England won nothing. I think all of Belgium just wants to win something'
IRELAND
Ireland striker O'Gorman set to make 99th cap as team named for crucial World Cup qualifier
Ireland striker O'Gorman set to make 99th cap as team named for crucial World Cup qualifier
'It's a huge honour' - O'Mahony steps into Best's shoes against Wallabies
Wallabies battle to win hearts as Schmidt worries about their lethal attack
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool announce Emre Can and Jon Flanagan departures while Conor Masterson signs on
Liverpool announce Emre Can and Jon Flanagan departures while Conor Masterson signs on
Worry for Brazil as Man United's new €60 million signing suffers ankle trauma
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments
BOXING
Michaela Walsh secures at least bronze at European Boxing Championships
Michaela Walsh secures at least bronze at European Boxing Championships
Donald Trump thinking 'very seriously' about pardoning Muhammad Ali
Ireland's Kelly Harrington within reach of European medal after victory in Bulgaria

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie