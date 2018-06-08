RTÉ to broadcast Ireland's away tie in crucial World Cup double-header after home game blackout

RTÉ WILL BROADCAST the away tie in Ireland’s crucial World Cup double-header against Norway next week, but the home leg at Tallaght Stadium this evening [kick-off, 5.30] will not be televised.

The station announced on Friday that the second game at Viking Stadion will be shown live next Tuesday on RTÉ2.

The action will also be available on RTÉ Player.

Presenter Jacqui Hurley will be joined by Richie Sadlier and the injured Republic of Ireland international Stephanie Roche to provide the coverage.

Commentary will come from Ger Canning and Ruth Fahy for the 5pm kick-off.

Eir Sport televised Ireland’s previous games in Group 3, where Colin Bell’s charges scored a dramatic win over Slovakia before suffering their first defeat of the campaign against the Netherlands.

The station however, announced earlier on Friday that it would not be covering the clash at Tallaght Stadium.

Unfortunately we're not broadcasting tonight's #IRLWNT game.



More reason to get out to @tallaghtstadium to support the team!



We'll be at Tallaght providing updates on twitter. #COYGIG 🇮🇪 https://t.co/6GHx9UpyOO — eir Sport (@eirSport) June 8, 2018

Ireland are currently in second place on 10 points in Group 3 as they prepare to host the top seeds Norway, who are just one point behind.

With table leaders Holland still unbeaten, it looks as though the Girls in Green will be battling it out against Norway for that runners-up spot.

Ireland’s starting line-up for this evening’s game has been announced with Áine O’Gorman set to earn her 99th cap for her country.

📣 TEAM NEWS: #IRLWNT🇮🇪 v Norway🇳🇴@HarrietAScott ruled out with injury so @Aineogor9 comes in for cap No.9⃣9⃣ and Tyler Toland returns to the midfield! @YouthsWomen striker @RiannaJarrett takes a place on the bench! #COYGIG 👌 pic.twitter.com/yAkIcwOsYF — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 8, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!