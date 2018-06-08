12 mins ago

Good evening, and welcome along to a sun-kissed Tallaght Stadium. The Republic of Ireland Women’s side face fellow qualification hopefuls Norway in the first of a double-header before Tuesday’s away game.

Colin Bell’s side are still in the hunt for a place at the Women’s World Cup — an achievement that would be a first for the Girls in Green.

Kick-off is just 15 minutes away now and the teams are coming right up.