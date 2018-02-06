Cork City squad in Rochdale to watch former team-mate in FA Cup action tonight

IRELAND U21 DEFENDER Ryan Delaney enjoyed a successful spell on Leeside in 2017, winning the double as part of Cork Cityâ€™s solid defensive unit.

The Wexford native has since moved on to League One outfit Rochdale, who enjoyed a 1-0 FA fourth-round replay victory over Millwall tonight.

Cork City are currently in Manchester on a pre-season training camp and they made the short journey to Rochford to watch their old team-mate in action.

IanÂ Henderson scored the only goal for the hosts in the 54th minute to seal their progression to the fifth round.

Elsewhere in the FA Cup tonight, Swansea handed out an 8-1 hammering to Notts County at the Liberty Stadium. Tammy Abraham andÂ Nathan Dyer hit a brace apiece, while Kyle Naughton,Â Wayne Routledge,Â Thomas Carroll andÂ Daniel James also hit the back of the net.

Huddersfield Town needed extra-time to defeat Birmingham City 4-1. Steve Mounie, Rajiv van La Parra and Thomas Since scored in extra-time for the visitors.

