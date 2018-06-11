This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 11 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lukaku stars with two goals and an assist as Belgium cruise to pre-World Cup friendly win

Belgium fought back from a goal down in Brussels as Romelu Lukaku inspired a resounding victory over Costa Rica.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Jun 2018, 10:30 PM
58 minutes ago 3,280 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4065848
Lukaku celebrates with team-mate Dries Mertens.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Lukaku celebrates with team-mate Dries Mertens.
Lukaku celebrates with team-mate Dries Mertens.
Image: AFP/Getty Images

ROMELU LUKAKU SCORED two goals and set up another as Belgium wrapped up their preparations for the World Cup with a resounding 4-1 win over Costa Rica in Brussels.

Roberto Martinezâ€™s side conceded for the first time in 2018 but fought back impressively in their final friendly before the tournament, in the process extending their unbeaten run to 19 matches.

Costa Rica went ahead at the King Baudouin Stadium when Bryan Ruiz capitalised on a poor clearance from Jan Vertonghen to volley home from the edge of the penalty area.

However, Dries Mertens grabbed an equaliser from close range before setting up a second for Romelu Lukaku, who volleyed home his team-mateâ€™s cross with his right foot.

The Manchester United striker used his head to convert substitute Nacer Chadliâ€™s delivery after the break and then unselfishly set up Michy Batshuayi for the home sideâ€™s fourth and final goal.

Source: Sintesi Plus/YouTube

Yet victory potentially came at a cost for Belgium, with Mertens and Eden Hazard both leaving the field with injuries, a worrying sight ahead of their Group G opener against Panama on 18 June.

Costa Rica took the lead with their only on-target effort of the first half when Vertonghen inadvertently teed up Ruiz â€“ an unused substitute in the friendlies against Northern Ireland and England â€“ in the 24th minute.

The Belgium defenderâ€™s header as he back-pedalled towards his own goal dropped kindly to the waiting Ruiz, who sent a low, left-footed volley beyond the diving Thibault Courtois.

Los Ticosâ€™ advantage lasted only seven minutes, though. Hazardâ€™s driven low ball from the right zipped across the face of the penalty area paid off to reach the late-arriving Mertens, who provided the finishing touch at the back post.

Belgium v Costa Rica -International Friendly Chelsea forward Eden Hazard in action against Costa Rica. Source: Getty Images

Mertens turned provider for Belgiumâ€™s second before the break, sending in a right-wing cross that Lukaku â€“ who had seen an earlier on-target attempt kept out by Keylor Navasâ€™ face â€“ turned home.

It was Chadli who provided the centre from the same flank for Lukaku to score his second five minutes into the second half, though he surprisingly passed up the opportunity to grab a hat-trick soon after, instead squaring the ball across for Batshuayi to tap home.

Lukaku was withdrawn immediately after the goal by Martinez, who watched Hazard worryingly limp off with 20 minutes to play, spoiling an otherwise solid workout before they head to Russia.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

â€˜Pogba performs best when heâ€™s angryâ€™: ex-World Cup winner wants passion from France star

De Gea demands public apology from Spanish Prime Minister

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
Neymar accuses opponents of 'UFC' tactics after surviving first start since February
IRELAND
5 breathtaking Irish coastal drives to check out while the weather's great
5 breathtaking Irish coastal drives to check out while the weather's great
Analysis: Ireland take punishment from Isreal Folau's freakish aerial game
'There is an urgency to this': The government wants to double Ireland's 'global footprint' by 2025
HURLING
'I have decided not to seek another term' - Laois searching for new hurling boss as Kelly departs
'I have decided not to seek another term' - Laois searching for new hurling boss as Kelly departs
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
PREMIER LEAGUE
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of â‚¬65 million Liverpool bid
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of â‚¬65 million Liverpool bid
Barcelona sell Spanish winger Deulofeu to Watford for â‚¬13m
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie