This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 11 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Pogba performs best when he's angry': ex-World Cup winner wants passion from France star

Emmanuel Petit is looking for the Man United midfielder to do whatever it takes to play up to his true potential in Russia.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Jun 2018, 9:37 PM
31 minutes ago 542 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4065792
France midfielder Paul Pogba.
France midfielder Paul Pogba.
France midfielder Paul Pogba.

PAUL POGBA HAS been urged to get angry while on World Cup duty with France, with Emmanuel Petit considering the Manchester United midfielder to be at his best when playing with passion.

Critics have accused the player of having yet to fulfill his potential, following his €101 million signing in 2016. Petit said he has seen glimpses of his true ability, however, and believes that Pogba performs at his peak when frustrated and trying to prove a point.

The 1998 World Cup winner is looking for more of that in Russia this summer, saying: “We all know Pogba has great potential but I want to see the same Pogba I saw against Manchester City when United won 3-2.

“I want to see that Pogba, with the mindset that he is against the world, when he has no option but to show to the rest of the world that he has the potential to be one of the best in his position.

“He thrives on anger sometimes and I want that Pogba. I wish we could have Pogba like this every game.

France v Colombia - International Friendly The 25-year-old was named Young Player of the Tournament at the 2014 World Cup. Source: Getty Images

“Every time he is angry, every time he has this anger inside of him and he wants to show people are wrong, I know I want this guy.”

Petit, who won the World Cup on home soil alongside current France boss Didier Deschamps, added: “Something I have been saying for ages is that Didier has a luxury that former managers didn’t have in terms of options.

“He can make two national teams with the same level, no problems at all.

“So stability could be something very important to help the players in terms of confidence. He has to stick with his decisions even if some players offer big criticism.

“We know we have very talented individual players but we know as well that, for the moment, we don’t have a team.”

France, who are among the favourites to go all the way in Russia, will open their World Cup 2018 campaign against Australia on 16 June.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

De Gea demands public apology from Spanish Prime Minister

Tomorrow Fifa will choose between North America and Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
Neymar accuses opponents of 'UFC' tactics after surviving first start since February
IRELAND
5 breathtaking Irish coastal drives to check out while the weather's great
5 breathtaking Irish coastal drives to check out while the weather's great
Analysis: Ireland take punishment from Isreal Folau's freakish aerial game
'There is an urgency to this': The government wants to double Ireland's 'global footprint' by 2025
HURLING
'I have decided not to seek another term' - Laois searching for new hurling boss as Kelly departs
'I have decided not to seek another term' - Laois searching for new hurling boss as Kelly departs
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
PREMIER LEAGUE
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of â¬65 million Liverpool bid
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of €65 million Liverpool bid
Barcelona sell Spanish winger Deulofeu to Watford for €13m
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie